SMCPS Announces Two Administrative Appointments

Ms. Amanda Kellam and Mr. Zachary Adams

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the following Administrative Transfers:

Ms. Amanda Kellam will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Park Hall Elementary School.

Mr. Zachary Adams will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown High School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School.

These transfers will become effective July 1, 2022.