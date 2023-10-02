SMCPS Hosting 8th Annual STE(A)M Festival At St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host their 8th annual STEAM Festival on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. Festivities will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will feature fun, food, and phenomena! This year’s theme is “STEM-ertainment,” and the STEAM Festival Committee is excited to begin planning the event and welcoming everyone back to in-person STEAM exploration.

Each year, the state designates a month-long celebration of all things science, technology, engineering, and math. This STEM-related exploration takes place through in-person festivals and online events. Our annual STEAM Festival is set up in a fair-style manner, where attendees can engage with exhibitors at their own pace.

Some of our exhibitors will be the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pax River Flight/NAVAIR Museum, UMD UAS Test Site, UMD MATRIX Lab, St. Mary’s River Watershed, Soil Conservation District, Southern Maryland Astronomical Society, SMCM Chemistry and Biochemistry Department (SMACS/BOSS clubs) to name a few.

A Seahawk H-60 will be on display for participants to explore!