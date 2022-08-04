7/1/22: Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, age 22 of no fixed address, for two counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Budd #325.

7/1/22: Steven Keith Jameson Jr., age 36 of Mechanicsville, for two counts of Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Kirscht #395.

7/5/22: Michael Hemi Fischer, age 25 of no fixed address, for Violation of Protective Order by DFC T. Snyder #342.

7/6/22: Damon Aaron Richardson, age 25 of Mechanicsville, for Acting as a Contractor without a License by Cpl. Pontorno #257.

7/6/22: Alexis Rochelle Scriber, age 29 of Lexington Park, for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Fenwick #338.

7/6/22: William Theodore Hebb, age 58 of Lexington Park, for First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Katulich #363.

7/7/22: Ronald Hart Lord, age 63 of California, for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Hudson #390.

7/7/22: Jerri Lynn Lord, age 62 of Hollywood, for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Hudson #390.

7/7/22: Laitesha Jonelle Jones, age 30 of California, for two counts of Trespassing on Private Property by Cpl. Beishline #252.

7/7/22: Demetrius Lakies Butler, age 32 of Lexington Park, for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Wynnyk #351.

7/8/22: Jolene Rose Marie Mirabile, age 36 of Mechanicsville, for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Kirscht #395.

7/8/22: David Richard Speakman, age 28 of Leonardtown, for Failure to Appear: Misd Def/Witness by Deputy Reynolds #394.

7/8/22: Keandre Allen Gantt, age 20 of Lexington Park, for Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle by DFC Luffey #352.

7/9/22: Jeremie Aaron Johnson, age 28 of Mechanicsville, for Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Kirscht #395.

7/9/22: Christopher Charles Weigman, age 33 of Lexington Park, for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Reynolds #394.

7/9/22: Christine Diodos Casenas, age 37 of Callaway, for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Reynolds #394.

7/10/22: Vincent Rollin Edwards, age 47 of Dameron, for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Hunsinger #385.

7/10/22: Robert Lee Driggers, age 56 of Lexington Park, for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana and CDS Possession: Paraphernalia by Deputy Reynolds #394.

7/10/22: Kenneth Ryan Caldwell, age 40 of Lexington Park, for Robbery, Second-Degree Assault and Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Kirscht #395.

7/11/22: Spencer Lee Brown, age 28 of Lexington Park, for Theft: Less than $100 by DFC Fenwick #338.

7/11/22: Kyle Matthew Kerig, age 21 of Leonardtown, for two counts of Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Wilson #370.

7/12/22: Joseph Paul Smith Jr., age 30 of Hollywood, for Failure to Appear: Misd Def/Witness by Deputy Wilson #370.

7/12/22: Chanel Marie Adams, age 40 of Valley Lee, for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Wilson #370.

7/13/22: Luke Edward Canter, age 64 of Mechanicsville, for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Kirscht #395.

7/13/22: Troy Kyle Gass, age 49 of Clements, for Second-Degree Malicious Burning, two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property and Arson Threat by Deputy Edelen #330.

07/14/22- Randal Gene Walker, age 57 of Lexington Park- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

07/14/22- Jermaine Alexander Carter, age 35 of Lexington Park- Possess/Issue Forged Currency and Theft by Dep. Jerew# 372.

07/14/22- October Yvonne Holloway, age 54 of Lexington Park- Possess/Issue Forged Currency and Theft by Dep. Jerew# 372.

07/15/22- Nakia Marie Estep, age 24 of Bushwood- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

07/15/22- Kayla Marie Freeman, age 35 of Lexington Park- Theft Scheme by Dep. Morgan# 384.

07/16/22- Marketta Marie Dorsey, age 28 of Bushwood- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

07/16/22- Brandon David Cather, age 32 of Mechanicsville- Theft by DFC. Shelko# 326.

07/18/22- Antonio George Queen, age 28 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Hersh# 343.

07/18/22- James Phillip Nelson, age 46 of Hollywood- Theft by DFC. Hersh# 343.

07/18/22- Michael Robert Guy, age 44 of Mechanicsville- Harassment: Course of Conduct and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

07/18/22- Michael Allen King, age 49 of California- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

07/19/22- Darryl Wayne Mason, age 56 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

07/20/22- Marcel Davon Blackiston, age 37 of no fixed address- Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle, Failure of Vehicle Driver to Stop, and Negligent Driving by Dep. McLean# 400.

07/20/22- Marshall Edward Lewis, age 38 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

7/23/22 – Emily Elizabeth Wiley, age 38 of Dameron – Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Wilhelmi #365.

7/24/22 – Michael Hemi Fischer, age 25 of no fixed address – Fourth-Degree Burglary by Deputy Edelen #330.

07/25/22- Linda Sue Brown, age 44 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

07/25/22- Joshua Alan Moore, age 33 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Schell# 359.

07/26/22- Alexis Coryne Somerville, age 24 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Dixon# 380.

07/27/22- Turez Lydell Creek, age 33 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by DFC. Hersh# 343.