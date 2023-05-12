SMCSO Traffic Safety Unit Conducts Speed Enforcement On Three Notch Road (Route 235)

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit conducted speed enforcement primarily along the Three Notch Road (Route 235) corridor this week, utilizing a grant from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

During this week’s enforcement, a total of 45 vehicles were stopped by Sheriff’s Office deputies, resulting in 30 traffic citations, 20 warnings and five safety equipment repair orders.

If you witness traffic violations that pose an immediate danger, call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Ongoing traffic concerns can be emailed to smcsotrafficsafety@stmaryscountymd.gov for further investigation and enforcement.