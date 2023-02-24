Solomons Culinary School, No Thyme To Cook, Takes On The Farm-To-Table Challenge

SOLOMONS, Md. – At No Thyme to Cook, Gwyn Novak and her team strive to unite the community through unique culinary experiences.

On the 25th episode of The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” the hosts ‘Get Real’ with Gwyn Novak, owner and chef of No Thyme to Cook, on the importance of sourcing ingredients locally.

“No Thyme to Cook is primarily about recreational cooking classes. We like to create community through unique culinary experiences,” said Novak.

Classes at No Thyme to Cook are open to the public and offer various hands-on lessons, from sushi to fresh pasta and even themed date night options.

“They leave telling me this was the best night they’ve had in the longest time. You learn something new. But if you really don’t want to cook, you can just sit and watch, too,” Novak told Chris and Mark.

The location of No Thyme to Cook in Solomons, Maryland has a unique charm too. Novak is the fourth generation in her family to have a food service business there.

“That piece of property, I didn’t happen upon it by accident. My great-grandfather brought that property 104 years ago, and he started Bowen’s Inn as a restaurant, bar, hotel, and marina. My grandmother took over after he passed. My aunt brought it from her when she retired,” explained Novak.

“Then the original restaurant burned down in 2006 with the Lighthouse Restaurant. And so we kept this piece of property and built this building very reminiscent of my grandmother’s house,” she continued.

As Mark and Chris sampled No Thyme to Cook’s cocktails crafted by Mixologist Brooke Brown Fritz, the group discussed why people need to jump on the farm-to-table movement.

Farm-to-table is a concept that emphasizes the use of locally sourced ingredients in meal preparation at home and in restaurants.

“One of the things that my team and I are really passionate about is supporting local. We have such an amazing array of people in Southern Maryland who do phenomenal things,” emphasized Novak.

Except for two ingredients, everything Novak brought for Chris & Mark to taste was sourced locally or directly from a farm.

“Fresh locally farmed raised oysters from 38° North in Southern St. Mary’s. We have some local mushrooms from Chesapeake Bounty. The salt is from a mine in West Virginia. The wine is from Port of Leonardtown, their new chardonnay. The cream is from a creamy in Frederick, Maryland. The butter is from the Eastern Shore,” Novak listed.

But, finding a consistent supply of locally grown ingredients year-round can be challenging. Novak mentioned that their menu changes monthly depending on what is seasonally and locally available.

The group ended the podcast episode by discussing several benefits of using locally sourced ingredients. Firstly, it supports the local economy by buying directly from local farmers, ensuring the money spent stays in the local community. Secondly, it reduces the carbon footprint by limiting the transportation and storage of ingredients from far-off places.

“You know it’s such a big issue. What can I do about it? Go to your farmers market. Eat one local meal a week,” suggest Novak, “You don’t have to have a lot of crazy ingredients, you just buy great ingredients, and you let them speak for themselves.”

The farm-to-table concept is gaining momentum, and No Thyme to Cook is taking the lead. By using almost 100% local ingredients, the school is supporting the local economy, reducing the carbon footprint, and serving healthier and tastier dishes.

After the tasting, Chris & Mark commented on how the success of No Thyme to Cook in this challenge is an example for other restaurants and food establishments to follow.

Follow No Thyme to Cook on Facebook and Instagram for updates on available classes and events, or visit them at https://www.nothymetocook.com/

Take a closer look into the establishment’s food and drinks in the full video episode: https://youtu.be/Gx3L9n1SeqM

