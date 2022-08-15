SOLOMONS, Md. – The annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival made a return this past Saturday as 19 teams battled it out in a fun day of racing and festivities.

The weather was beautiful on August 13, as community leaders, local vendors, food trucks, and live music made their way out for a day full of entertainment.

The event is sponsored by Southern Maryland Community Resources (SMCR), a non-profit organization that promotes the inclusion of persons with developmental differences in the community.

The festival helps raise funds for SMCR and its members.

The top three teams of this year’s festival were, “Just Floating TaylOARS” from JF Taylor, Inc., who took third place, Rowhouse SOMD, who took second place, and “Fishers of Men” from Southern Calvert Baptist Church (sponsored by Thrivent Financial) who took first overall.

Two other awards were also given at this year’s festival.

Out of Sight Dragon was given the Best Paradragon Team award, and The Best Out of Town Team was awarded to the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club.

“Today’s event was a tremendous success thanks to our teams, sponsors, and volunteers. We are so thrilled to have worked with so many wonderful people who made this such a fun day,” says Kristin Kauffman, co-chair of the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival.

Now, the community will be anxiously awaiting the return of next year’s festival.

