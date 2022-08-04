SOLOMONS, Md. — Looking for a fun Afternoon on the Solomons Island boardwalk, an Afternoon full of good food and drinks, craft vendors, family fun, and boat racing.

If this is what you are looking for, then you need to come down to the Annual Solomons Island Dragon Boat Races on Saturday, August 13th, hosted by Southern Maryland Community Resources (SMCR).

Join in witnessing around 20 different boats compete in a contest of strength, endurance, and teamwork.

These teams come from a variety of locations and organizations across Southern Maryland, such as Century 21 New Millennium, High Tide Games, RowHouse SOMD, and Our Lady Star of the Sea Church.

“We are really excited for the festival”, said festival organizer Kristen Kauffman, “It will be much bigger than it was last year, now that people are out going to places and events again with COVID dying down. We have more sponsors and more teams this year and we are all so excited.”

Also in attendance are a variety of vendors selling numerous products and services.

Some examples include custom acrylic vendors, SOMD disc golf, bubble blasters, and other crafts and merchandise.

Of course, let us not forget the food.

A variety of trucks and stands selling a variety of delicious food and drinks, such as classic burgers and fries, BBQ, roasted almonds, fried oysters and rockfish, and craft beer.

For more information go to https://somdcr.org/dragonboat/.

