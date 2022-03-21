regency furniture stadium (file photo)

SUNDERLAND, Md. – On Thursday, the Southern Maryland Senators, officially announced their latest effort to advance and promote baseball in the Southern Maryland region with the acceptance of our Southern Maryland Senators Summer Collegiate Baseball Team which will play as part of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League beginning of the 2023 Collegiate Summer Baseball Season.

The Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League is an amateur summer wooden bat baseball league comprised of eight teams in the Baltimore- Washington Metropolitan Region. Our home field will be the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (Regency Furniture) Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland.

The Southern Maryland Senators Baseball Collegiate Team will be playing as one of the 8 teams in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League in 2023. Since 2007 The Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League has more than 300 players chosen in the Major League drafts.

For the 2022 season, the Southern Maryland Senators Collegiate Baseball Team will play a modified (ad hoc) schedule in 2022 consisting of approximately 24 games, playing tears from the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, the Maryland Collegiate Baseball League and others. Interested players should contact the Head Coach, Scott Middleton @301-904-8850.

We will announce our Host Family Coordinator soon to assist players from around the country with housing. Anyone interested in possibly hosting a player should reach out to our General Manager, John Erickson directly at SouthernMarylandSenators@Outlook.com or 301-518-4730.

GO SENATORS!!!