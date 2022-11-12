Janira Green (Credit: DMV CakeLady)

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy.

Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.

Green began baking cakes about nine years ago after she baked her son’s fifth birthday cake. Family and friends told her that she should continue baking, and now she has been professionally baking for five years.

“I have always been a fan of Food Network and artistic creativity and eventually my family encouraged me to follow my passion,” Green told TheBayNet.com.

“I was an IT for 15 years and when covid happened in 2020 I was laid off and since then have been working full-time on my cake passion…I had previously been on Food Network in 2019 for Season 1 of Holiday Wars and my team back then got eliminated on the first episode. I was pretty crushed but after 3 years I decided I needed redemption to showcase my skills with the world so I submitted an application and was selected to join Halloween Wars.”

the Ghosty Gals (Credit: DMV CakeLady)

Green was randomly teamed up with Susana and Monique just five days before filming began.

However, the team named the Ghosty Gals would create a bond that would help them work together through some tough challenges.

“Some of the hardest challenges, I’d say, were the twists midway through the episodes where we would have to get creative to come up with whatever the twist was at the time, meanwhile focusing on getting our main piece completed in time,” Green explained. “Seven hours may seem like a lot but it really does fly by in the moment…There were days where we were working twelve-hour days sometimes, but I’d definitely say it was worth it. We made the best out of it.”

Credit: DMV CakeLady

After nearly two months on the show, the Ghosty Gals would win Halloween Wars. Green went on to explain how this accomplishment made her feel.

“It felt absolutely incredible. There are no words to really describe the feeling,” Green said. “I’m a self-taught home cake artist that won season 12 of Halloween Wars. That is an accomplishment that means so much in and of itself. We all sacrificed so much being on the show and putting our personal lives back home on hold, so winning just made it all so worth it.”

Credit: DMV CakeLady

Green’s next step is to continue her cake art and build her clientele further.

Her big dream is to be featured on another large streaming platform and have one of her cakes featured on the cover of a magazine.

We know Green will continue to make the DMV proud.

Credit: DMV CakeLady

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com