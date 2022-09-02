Southern Maryland Drops Series Finale

CHARLESTON, WV – The Charleston Dirty Birds scored early and often against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in their 8-2 victory. The Dirty Birds scored three runs in the first inning, and never looked back.

Alex Merithew (L, 6-3) went five and one-third innings tonight, allowing eight runs and six earned. Merithew settled down, keeping the Dirty Birds off the board from the second through the fourth innings. But Charleston rallied again in the fifth and sixth in the loss.

In the first inning, with two runners on, Edwin Espinal lined a single into center, giving the Dirty Birds a 1-0 lead. Charleston added two more runs on a ground out and an RBI single from Diego Goris, putting the Dirty Birds on top 3-0.

The game remained 3-0 until the fifth inning. With runners on second and third, Diego Goris dribbled a ground ball to left, scoring two to put Charleston ahead 5-0. In the sixth, Charleston added three more runs on four hits, including a two-RBI double from Nick Heath, putting Charleston ahead 8-0.

Former Blue Crab Denson Hull (W, 3-9) pitched six innings tonight, allowing no runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out four batters.

Southern Maryland trailed 8-0 going into the eighth inning. With two runners in scoring position, David Harris bounced a single up the middle, cutting the deficit to 8-2. Charleston picked up a run in the eighth, but Southern Maryland responded in the ninth. With a runner on first base, Ian Yetsko smashed a two-run homer over the wall in left, cutting Charleston’s lead to 9-4.

Cody Strayer also pitched for the Blue Crabs tonight, going two and two-thirds innings, allowing only one run. Meanwhile, Jack Sundberg extended his on-base streak to 34 games with two outs in the ninth inning.

The Blue Crabs will be back in action tomorrow night at 6:35 as they take on the Lancaster Barnstormers at Regency Furniture Stadium.

