SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The following list of firework locations across Southern Maryland was compiled for you by TheBayNet.com:

Calvert County

July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th) | https://www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/town-events/pages/independence-day-celebration

July 4: Solomons, MD (Rain Date July 5) | https://solomonsmaryland.com/events/signature-events/solomons-business-association-4th-of-july-2015/

St. Mary’s County

July 3: Seabreeze Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville, MD | Live Music 3-7pm | Fireworks at Dark | https://www.facebook.com/Seabreeze-Restaurant-Tiki-Bar-106950449388669

July 2: Long Point/Golden Beach – Mechanicsville, MD (Rain Date July 3)

Proud to be American – Fourth of July Fireworks | Parade 10:00 AM & Fireworks 9:00 PM (at dusk) | Free Admission | https://ourgoldenbeach.com/4th-of-july-festivities

Charles County

July 4 6:35pm: Regency Furniture Blue Crab’s Stadium | Red, White, and Blue Crabs Celebration Game – Blue Crabs vs Charleston Dirty Birds | $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $25 picnic deck | Post-Game Fireworks | https://www.somdbluecrabs.com/schedule/calendar/?act[v]=graphical&frm[d]=2022-07-01&frm[e]=738

July 4 1-9pm: Free – Regency Furniture Blue Crab’s Stadium Tailgate Event | Live Music Starts at 4pm | Food, Kid’s Zone, Fireworks, and More! | https://www.somdbluecrabs.com/splash/

July 4 3-10pm: Charles County Fair | Enjoy great food, pony rides, live music, and fireworks show | Free admission | https://www.charlescountyfair.com/event/july-4th-fireworks/

July 4: Town of Indian Head | Day of fun, food, music, rides, and fireworks – At the Village Green Park | The unlimited ride wristbands will be $5 | https://www.townofindianhead.org/index.asp?SEC=55B330F7-2472-45F1-B4DB-BB75C2F038C8&DE=86946DB0-8FCD-4E4B-8A9C-8CE0C02B503B&Type=B_EV