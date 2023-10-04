HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Historic Sotterley is proud to announce a new event, the Southern Maryland Heritage Festival, on October 7 and 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This festival is a celebration of Southern Maryland food, culture, history, and the people that make it unique.

The Southern Maryland Heritage Festival will feature heritage demos and exhibits that highlight the trades and cultures that built Southern Maryland, such as antique boat displays and agricultural and blacksmithing demos. The festival will also show our heritage through music, with a range of country, rock, gospel, and jazz at various stages around our site. While exploring our site, guests will be able to shop local with artisan vendors and check out the creative minds that find inspiration from our region or relax with beer on tap and a wine selection at two locations on site. But the event isn’t just for the adults, we’ll also have a kid’s corner that features face painting, games, and other family-friendly activities.

Historic Sotterley is offering this new festival to show that we’re Southern Maryland Proud! We are a unique region filled with rich history and culture, and that deserves to be celebrated. The Southern Maryland Heritage Festival is a way for our community to come together and show off all the reasons we love living here and reconnect with the history and businesses that define our area.

This event is open to the public, but tickets are required. You can find the link to purchase tickets at www.sotterley.org/events.

The Southern Maryland Heritage Festival is made possible by the generous support of Baldwin, Briscoe & Steinmetz, the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, Sothern Maryland Folklife Center, and other Historic Sotterley sponsors.