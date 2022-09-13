LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer.

At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.

RELATED: State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Killing 28-Year-Old La Plata Man

According to a preliminary investigation, a motorcycle was found in a ditch and the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Correctional Officer Dallas Anthony Savoy, was during the crash ejected and declared deceased.

“Sheriff Troy Berry and the men and women of the CCSO were deeply saddened to receive the news of the passing of Correctional Officer Dallas Savoy #2730, who died in a motorcycle crash early this morning,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dallas’ family and friends.”

Other departments and notable figures across Southern Maryland also chimed in offering condolences for Savoy’s family.

“Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office send our condolences to Sheriff Troy Berry and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, on the passing of Correctional Officer, Dallas Savoy #2730,” the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Savoy’s family, friends, and his law enforcement family.”

Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans said that he too was “deeply sorry about the passing of Correctional Officer Dallas Savoy in Charles County.”

The crash remains under investigation at this time by the Maryland State Police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com