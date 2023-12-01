Southern Maryland Santa & Grinch Photo Locations!

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Santa Claus is coming to Southern Maryland! Capture the holiday spirit at your favorite establishments this month. Check out all these Grinch and Santa photo events!

If we missed your event, we would love to share it! Please email your event information to news@thebaynet.com.

CALVERT COUNTY Calvert Career and Technology Academy Pancakes & Presents with Santa Craft Fair and Pancake Breakfast on December 2, from 8 am to 1 pm, located at 330 Dorsey Rd, Prince Frederick, MD – Join us for an “all ages” fun event! Enjoy a family pancake breakfast with all the fixins and spend some time shopping our craft and vendor fair to find some gifts for the holidays! AND of course… visits with the “Big guy” himself: Santa!! Craft fair only admission is free (suggested donation is one non-perishable food item!) Pancake breakfast and visit with Santa is $15 adults and $10 for children (children under 2 are free). Breakfast includes pancakes, beverages, sausage, bacon, and eggs. ALL PROCEEDS SUPPORT THE CAREER & TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY SKILLSUSA CHAPTER!! Help us to send our students to leadership events and conferences, competitions, and more!

Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department Breakfast with Santa on December 3, from 9 am to 12 pm, located at 13150 HG Trueman Rd, Solomons, MD – This is our annual Breakfast with Santa. $7 for everyone 13 and above. 12 and below are free. Menu will include, eggs, bacon, sausages and French toast strips.

SOFE’s Pictures with Santa on December 3, from 11 am to 4 pm, located at 9145 Mackall Rd Saint Leonard, MD – Santa is coming to town! Come get your family Holiday picture taken with the rescues and Santa. Photo Slots are 15 minutes for $20 which include 2 background choices. A 3rd background choice will be available for an additional $5. You will receive your pictures digitally within 48 hours after December 3rd! Purchase tickets here.

Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on December 3, from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, located at 4160 Mears Avenue Chesapeake Beach, MD – Join us for our 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa, Hot Chocolate Bar, Snacks & Holiday Cheer!

Santa Clause is coming to Jakes Produce! on December 9, from 11 am to 4 pm, located at 2985 Yoes Corner Ln, Port Republic, MD – Santa Clause is coming to Jakes Produce!!! We are so excited that Santa himself has taken time out of his busy holiday season to stop by Jakes Produce for a visit! Santa will be with us from 11-4 for photo ops! We will have a hot chocolate bar and candy canes for the kids! Please be sure to respond to the event so Santa can make sure he’s got enough candy canes for everyone! We hope to see you all there!

Lord Calvert Bowling Center Bowl with Santa on December 9, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, located at 2275 Solomons Island Rd S, Prince Frederick, MD – Join us for a jolly good time at our “Bowling with Santa” event! Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s rolling strikes with us! Bring your family for an unforgettable day of festive fun. Bowl with Santa: Santa himself will be lacing up his bowling shoes and hitting the lanes with you! Share a game or two with the man in red and create cherished memories. Crafty Corner: Let your creativity shine at our craft station, where kids of all ages can make holiday-themed crafts to take home as keepsakes. Snacks Galore: Enjoy a delightful spread of snacks and treats to keep you energized for the bowling excitement. Hot cocoa, cookies, and more await! Don’t miss out on this magical opportunity to mingle with Santa, enjoy some family-friendly competition, and indulge in tasty treats. Get into the holiday spirit and join us for “Bowling with Santa” – a festive experience the whole family will love! Call the center at 410-535-3560 to reserve your lane!

Calvert Marine Museum Solomons Christmas Walk on December 9, from 6 pm to 9 pm, located at 14200 Solomons Island Rd S, Solomons, MD – The museum is open and FREE to the public. Enjoy musical entertainment by Sax Appeal, COSMIC Flute Choir, and Voices in Praise in the Harms Gallery. Visit Santa and the Otter mascot, make holiday crafts, and shop in the Museum Store during the event. Santa’s Coffee House will be open with complimentary hot cocoa, coffee, and holiday cookies. Museum Members save 20% in the Museum Store during the walk and all weekend long! Weather permitting, the Dee of St. Mary’s and the Witchcraft will participate in the Lighted Boat Parade, coordinated by Solomons Island Yacht Club, Patuxent River Sail and Power Squadron, Solomons Yachting Center, Sail Solomons, and Southern Maryland Sailing Association. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end along the Riverwalk at approximately 7:15 p.m. As a special treat, the public is invited to experience the newly refurbished Lore Oyster House during the Solomons Christmas Walk Preview Night (tides and weather permitting).

Pictures with the Green Guy at Chesapeake’s Bounty on December 17, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, located at 6415 Saint Leonard Rd, Saint Leonard, MD – CEA Calvert Chaos Queens’ cheer team is hosting a fundraiser at Chesapeake’s Bounty. Professional pictures with the Grinch by Amanda Parke Photography and hot chocolate by donation. Chesapeake’s Bounty Christmas market will be open with Christmas trees for sale and farm fresh produce.

Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill Visit with the Grinch on December 17, from 2 pm to 4 pm, located at 13200 Dowell Rd, Dowell, MD – Bring your phone/camera and littles to snap a picture with the Grinch Dec 17th! This is a free event for children! Crafts & candy canes will be handed out to each child. If you choose to dine please call ahead to save your spot. 410-394-3825

Santa Sundays at Annmarie Garden In Lights every Sunday until December 23, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, located at 13470 Dowell Rd, Solomons, MD – Join us for an evening with Santa at Annmarie Garden In Lights. Santa will greet guests in the Arts Building where families can snap photos with Santa and his holiday friends. Please note that Santa may take warm-up breaks at 6:00-6:15 and 7:00-7:15. Thank you for your understanding. This is a first-come, first-served activity. Included with cost of admission. ADVANCE TICKETS REQUIRED.

CHARLES COUNTY Kathy & Son Home Group Realtors Capture The Moment In Santa’s Enchanted Workshop on December 9, from 3 pm to 7 pm, located at 6399 Randall Drive Hughesville, MD – Step into Santa’s Enchanted Workshop and capture unforgettable moments while you sip hot cocoa, have snowball fights, and make ornaments! ONLY ONE TICKET PER FAMILY. FUNDRAISER!!!! We will also be joining forces with Key Club for a fundraiser helping homeless teenagers and families. Please donate a gift card of choice to brighten their holiday spirits!

Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department Co 14 Breakfast with Santa on December 10, from 9 am to 11 am, located at 12245 Rock Point Rd, Newburg, MD – $7 per person, kids under 2 free. Santa’s workshop crafts & games, pictures with Santa. Sparkle and Sass Dance Company will be performing at 11:30 am.

Capital Clubhouse Ice Skate with The Grinch on December 10, from 11 am to 2 pm, located at 3033 Waldorf Market Pl, Waldorf, MD – Come meet and have a ton of family fun with The Grinch! This event begins with The Grinch available to meet and have a photo op while you are enjoying the Whoville Hot Cocoa Bar! The Grinch will then proceed to the ice rink to skate with all participants. After skating concludes, the Grinch will mingle with everyone wrapping up their fun time! $20 to register in advance, $25 at the door, subject to capacity limits. Register here.

Fenwick Landing Holiday Market on December 16, from 9 am to 4 pm, located at 11665 Doolittle drive Waldorf, MD – Family friendly, free admission and free photos with Santa! Great community event to get some holiday shopping done and support small business, crafters and artist.

Jared The Galleria of Jewelry Selfie with Santa for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on December 16, from 12 pm to 3 pm, located at 3088 Waldorf Market Pl, Waldorf, MD – Visit Santa Clause at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry in Waldorf to raise awareness for our charity of choice St Jude’s Children Research Hospital. Together we can make a difference for children and families in need this Holiday Season. We hope to see you!

St. Charles Towne Center Santa Photo Experienceselect days and times, located at 11110 Mall Cir, Waldorf, MD – Reservations encouraged, walk-up guests welcome!

ST. MARY’S COUNTY Wildewood Center Seflies with Santa and Store Event on December 2, from 12 pm to 2 pm, located at the plaza area next to Planet Fitness, 23415 MD-235, California, MD – Wildewood Shopping Center is hosting a Selfies with Santa FREE event! They will also have face painting. Be sure to stop by the store before or after for free candy canes for kids! More details to follow!

Above Par Christmas Party on December 10, from 10 am to 2 pm, located at 26288 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD – You’re Invited! Join us December 10th for some Christmas fun! Enjoy Free Simulator play, pictures with Santa, a Mimosa Bar, and More! Entry is FREE.

Santa Visits Nicollettis on December 6 and December 13, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, located at 22741 Three Notch Rd, California, MD – Pictures with Santa are free, so bring the whole family and don’t forget your Christmas wish lists to give to the big guy.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Scuba with Santaon December 9, from 12 pm to 4 pm, located at 22950 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, MD – Join us at the Wellness & Aquatics Center for an afternoon with Santa. Each participant will go through a short Discover Scuba course to learn the scuba diving basics and then a picture will be taken with Santa underwater. Spaces are limited for 1-hour sessions so don’t delay to register. $10 per participant. All equipment is provided. Participants should bring a bathing suit and towel. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to your time slot for paperwork and gear fitting. Participants MUST be at least 10 years of age to participate. Anyone under 18 will need to have a parent on site to sign waivers.

Valley Lee Firehouse (SDVFDRS Auxiliary) Breakfast with Santa on December 10, from 8 am to 11 am, located at 45245 Drayden Rd, Valley Lee, MD – All-You-Can-Eat; starts 8:00 a.m. & ends at 11:00 a.m. Cost for adults is $13.00, children from age 6 – 12 is $6.00, and children 5 and under are free. Menu: Scrambled Eggs, Home Fried Potatoes, Pancakes, French Toast, Sausage Links, Ham, Bacon, Creamed Chipped Beef, Sausage Gravy, Spiced Applesauce, Grits, Hot Biscuits, Assorted Juices, Milk and Coffee; For more information call 301-994-9999

Town of Leonardtown Tuesday Meet-and-Greet with Santa on December 12, from 4 pm to 6 pm, located in Leonardtown – Reservations for private Meet-and-Greets with Santa are available for families with loved ones with disabilities & for families celebrating a baby’s 1st Christmas. For more information, please reach out to Brandy Blackstone at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or Aris Nazarova at aris.nazarova@leonardtownmd.gov or call 301-475-9791.

Hole In The Woods Farm Santa and Breakfast at The Farm on December 16, starting at 10 am, located at 36859 Holly Field Ln, Chaptico, MD – Come by and join for breakfast sandwiches and goodies starting at 8am. Santa will arrive at 10am. Blue Moon Photography will be on hand to take pictures of the kids with Santa. This is a free event!

Elks Lodge Breakfast with Santa Claus on December 16, from 9 am to 12 pm, located at 45779 Fire Dept Ln, Great Mills, MD, All you can eat buffet style breakfast! Join us for made-to-order omelets, scrambled eggs, waffles, sausage, bacon, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, fruit, juices, and coffee! Prices are as follows 11 & up: $18, 5-10: $12, Under 5: FREE! (With paying adult) Don’t forget, SANTA WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICTURES! He will be looking for kiddos on the nice list to give a special treat to!

Town of Leonardtown Saturday Meet-and-Greet with Santa on December 16, from 12 pm to 2 pm, located in Leonardtown – Reservations for private Meet-and-Greets with Santa are available for families with loved ones with disabilities & for families celebrating a baby’s 1st Christmas. For more information, please reach out to Brandy Blackstone at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or Aris Nazarova at aris.nazarova@leonardtownmd.gov or call 301-475-9791.

St. Michael’s School Breakfast with Santa on December 17, from 8:30 am to 11 am, located at 16560 Three Notch Rd, Ridge, MD – Come join us for our buffet breakfast to include pictures with Santa and holiday shopping. Adults – $10, Children – $5, Under 3 years – Free. Featuring Local Vendors Artists, Crafters & more! Contact Denise Dameron for more info on becoming a vendor ddam125645@gmail.com, 240-925-2623.

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Drive Thru Children’s Christmas Party, from 5 pm to 7 pm, located at 28165 Hills Club Rd, Mechanicsville, MD – Come wave at Santa & his Elves as you drive-thru our firehouse! Stockings with goodies will be provided. Drop off your wish list in Santa’s mailbox so he can take it back to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas! This is a free event for the entire family. Donations can be made through PayPal via the following link: www.mvfd.com/donate

Junior Optimist of Mechanicsville Santa Night on December 18, from 5 pm to 7 pm, located at the Golden Beach Fire Department, 29848 Therese Cir, Mechanicsville, MD – Come out with your little ones and enjoy a night of fun! Free to all!

Other Ways to Talk to Santa Santa’s Hotline is an international voicemail line for children of all ages to leave messages for the North Pole at no charge. Callers across the globe may dial Santa’s Hotline at 1-605-313-4000.

USPS Operation Santa Have your kids write their letters to Santa, and address it to: Santa Claus 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Put a stamp on it and a return address and send it off to Santa! Then see what happens next. Letters received with full Santa addresses will be posted on the USPS Operation Santa site, where anyone can choose to “adopt” a child by sending a gift from their letter to them.