Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Associations' Annual Convention And Parade April 30 - May 1

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is excited to announce that we will be hosting the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Associations’ Annual Convention and Parade on April 30 – May 1, 2022, our Fire Chief Joe Gould will be the incoming President of the Association.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic the annual convention and parade has not happened for two years.

The parade and fireman’s games will be on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The parade will start promptly at 1:00 pm (rain or shine) and the fireman’s games will begin after the completion of the parade. As we get closer to the convention, we will post updates on our website ( https://www.smvfa.net/convention2022 ).

The parade will begin at St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road and will continue to Millison Plaza on FDR Blvd. The fireman’s games will be conducted at Bay District Fire Station 3, 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD.

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is seeking corporate sponsors to offset the cost of the convention.

The Bay District VFD and Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association are both Tax Exempt Organizations and all contributions are tax deductible.

For more information on the convention, parade or corporate sponsorship opportunities please contact Jason Adams, Convention Chairman, jadams@bdvfd.org.