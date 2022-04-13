LUSBY, Md. – After a student recently reported bullying, Southern Middle School in Calvert County allegedly pressured a girl to disclose her sexuality in front of several others, which led to her attempting suicide.

Simone Smith, the mother of the student, told TheBayNet.com that the story started with a child who everyone in the school knows is a bully. Smith’s daughter and her friend, as well as the reported bully, went to the office to explain the details of a specific incident.

However, when they got there, Smith’s daughter was asked why she was bothered by the bully. Her mom had hoped that the school would have asked the bully why they called her daughter a n**** and a f*****.

“She kept asking my daughter why are you so offended until she had to say it,” Smith said.

Her daughter is both black and gay. But Smith did not believe that was any of the school’s business.

“My daughter did not want to say it. She did not want to come out. She did not want the school to know, and she did not want her friends to know,” Smith said.

After the incident, her mother said that her daughter did not want to go to school and fell into depression. Her daughter would hide in the bathroom and cry until she could find a way home. Then, she tried to commit suicide by overdosing on pills.

The school tried to apologize afterward, but she did not accept it because the assistant principal forced the disclosure in front of many people, Smith said. Smith did accept an apology from the principal, who she felt understood the situation.

Southern Middle School and the Calvert County Board of Education did not wish to comment after TheBayNet.com reached out multiple times.

Smith is looking for expert medical help for her daughter.

She can be reached at 870-278-4860.

