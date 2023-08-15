Spotted Lanternflies Confirmed In Calvert County

Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation via Facebook

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – According to a Facebook post made by Calvert County Parks and Rec on August 12, 2023, Spotted Lanternflies (Lycorma delicatula) have been officially spotted in Calvert County.

According to the post, “The insect is an invasive planthopper species native to eastern Asia with no known predators in North America. The insect metamorphoses, or changes, from a red and black nymph with white spots to a one-inch adult with delicate wings and black spots this time of year. As nymphs, they feed on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees and crops like grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees. As adults, they leave half-inch-long egg masses on stationary outdoor objects.”

Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation via Facebook

If, or when, you find a Spotted Lanternfly, send a picture and location information to dontbug.md@maryland.gov. This will help the Maryland Department of Agriculture better understand the full extent of the spread.

Visit the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spotted Lanternfly page to learn more about the species and how to dispose of egg masses if you find them.

