ANNAPOLIS, Md. – At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, residents should move their clocks ahead by one hour to begin Daylight Savings Time. Please note that many electronic devices automatically adjust when Daylight Savings Time begins or ends.

The annual date is a good time to check in on the following, courtesy of your City of Annapolis Public Safety team:

-Test smoke alarms and CO detectors. If they are more than 10 years old they should be replaced with a 10-year, sealed battery model (available at hardware stores);

-Use the date to think about creating or updating your family’s Emergency Plan (visit FEMA.gov for samples);

-Refresh both home and automobile emergency medical kits; and

-Use the date as a reminder to properly dispose of unused medication (there’s a disposal bin at the Annapolis Police Department at 199 Taylor Avenue).

In Annapolis, sunrise will take place at 6:24 a.m. on Saturday and at 7:22 a.m. on Sunday. Sunset on Saturday will take place at 6:09 p.m. On Sunday, it will be at 7:10 p.m.

Daylight Savings Time will end this year on November 5, 2023.

Daylight Savings Time got its start in 1784 when Benjamin Franklin proposed the idea as a way to conserve energy. By moving clocks forward in the summer, he posited that people could get an extra hour of daylight rather than waste energy lighting their homes.