Photo from Sept. 25 at the St. Andrews Landfill

UPDATE – St. Andrews Landfill is scheduled to reopen and resume normal operations today at 10 a.m.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. -8:00 am – The St. Andrews Landfill is currently closed, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, due to a fire at the mulch pile.

The facility will reopen after emergency services has cleared the area.

It is expected the facility will return to normal operations later this morning.

For further information, contact the Solid Waste and Recycling Division at 301-475-4200, ext. 3551.