St. Inigoes Man Wanted For Escape After GPS Monitor Battery Dies

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues seeking the whereabouts of Joshua Joseph Yates, age 33 of St. Inigoes, who is wanted on several warrants including:

Violation of Probation, three counts of Second-Degree Assault, Failure to Appear and Second-Degree Escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Yates was serving on pre-trial release and allowed the battery of his GPS monitoring device to run out without contacting staff in June.

Anyone with information about Yates’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective First Class Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 78072 or email warren.forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.