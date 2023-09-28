St. Mary’s College Of Maryland Dedicates Rowing Center To William E. Seale

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland is fortunate to have a friend like William E. Seale. In recognition of his many contributions to the College over the years, on Friday, September 22, 2023, the College’s rowing center was dedicated as the William E. Seale Rowing Center.

In a ceremony at the Teddy Turner Waterfront, SMCM President Tuajuanda C. Jordan welcomed approximately 50 invited guests with a warm remembrance of Mr. Seale’s significant contributions of his time, wisdom and financial contributions to the College. Other speakers representing some of those endeavors also spoke to the Mr. Seale’s impact: Board of Trustees Chair Susan Dyer on the importance of his board service; Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson, representing the Department of Athletics & Recreation; Zane Obi ’25, representing the track & field and cross country programs; and Meara Johnson ’24, representing the rowing team.

An economist and professor emeritus of finance at George Washington University, Seale is a partner in the ProFunds Group and was the owner of Financial Markets Group Inc. Now mostly retired, Seale and his spouse, Marguerite Pelissier, split their time between Annapolis, Maryland and Key Largo, Florida. Seale is an active pilot who owns several airplanes and holds a private pilot certificate with instrument and seaplane ratings.

He has lent considerable expertise to St. Mary’s College of Maryland from his career experiences, which include being a longtime member of the Washington government and business community and five-year term as a commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He has been a valued advocate, proponent, adviser, mentor and contributor to the College’s vision and mission. He served on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation Board of Directors from 2012 to 2015. From 2019 to 2023, he served on the College’s Board of Trustees.

His generosity to St. Mary’s College has made an impact on curricular and co-curricular activities.

In 2012, he donated his sailboat “Riptide” to the waterfront program. In 2017, he provided the funding to purchase an 8-person rowing shell for the fledgling varsity rowing team, then in its second year. He dubbed the vessel “President Tuajuanda C. Jordan.”

He also ignited the College’s $2.5M Capital Campaign Challenge with the first gift; provided support for the St. Mary’s Undergraduate Research Fellows program; and established the William Seale Teaching and Learning Fund. He later established the President’s Vision Fund; the Seale Scholarship Fund; and the William Seale Professor of Business Fund.

In 2020, Seale provided funding to cover enhancements to the existing track at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. The enhancements enabled it to become a varsity venue for track and field competition.

Mr. Seale was also named a recipient of the Honorary Alumni Award at Alumni Weekend 2023, and was formally presented his plaque after Friday’s ceremony.