St. Mary’s College Of Maryland Welcomes Students Back To Campus

Members of the Class of 2026 light candles as part of a Twilight Celebration on Thursday, Aug. 25 where the class is inducted to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland student body. During the Twilight Celebration, representatives from upper classes address first-year students and lead them in reciting the St. Mary’s Way. Credit: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland welcomed students back to campus this week, marked by the arrival of first-year students on Thursday, Aug. 25 and the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29. The incoming first-year class of 416 is the largest at the College since 2012.

“Our first-year class, the largest in 10 years, was drawn from the largest applicant pool in St. Mary’s College history. It reflects the enduring strength of our mission as the National Public Honors College,” said David Hautanen Jr., vice president for enrollment management. “We are very pleased that the class is also the most diverse and academically accomplished in the history of the College. Throughout their secondary school experience these students contributed greatly to their school and community. We look forward to them being terrific St. Mary’s College students and citizens.”

Facts and figures for the Class of 2026:

Students hail from 20 states and the District of Columbia; within Maryland, 20 of 24 counties are represented

Students come from 209 high schools or were homeschooled, with transfer students enrolling from 32 colleges and universities

International students are citizens of 10 countries in Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia

31% of the class come from historically underrepresented populations and 25% are first-generation college students

President Jordan welcomes new students as they sign the President’s Book, a tradition at St. Mary’s College going back several presidents

After first-year student move-in on Thursday, Aug. 25, members of the Class of 2026 were officially welcomed to St. Mary’s College that evening in the Twilight Celebration. Representatives from upper classes addressed the first-year students, and led them in reciting the St. Mary’s Way as an induction into the student body. On Friday, Aug. 26, the Class of 2026 attended the Opening Convocation, where they were formally welcomed by St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda Jordan and other senior college administrators. The new students also signed the President’s Book, a tradition dating back several decades, as a unique record of their matriculation.

