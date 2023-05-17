LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month, Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and National Transportation Week. The Commissioners then presented a retirement commendation to Chip McGolrick.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the State’s Attorney’s Office FY2024 Violence Intervention and Prevention Program grant application.

Approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s request for the FY2024 Inter-Governmental Agreement between Maryland State Department of Social Services and the CSMC for Job Access Reverse Commute (JARC) I, II, III.

Approved the Department of Recreation & Park’s budget amendment for the potential purchase of Willows Recreation Center.

Approved the Department of Finance’s budget amendment decreasing salary and fringe accounts and increasing the Commissioner’s Emergency Reserve account.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 22, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.