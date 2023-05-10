LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for National Drug Court Month, National Skilled Nursing Care Week, National Nurses Week and Older Americans Month.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Heard a proposal to establish new refuge lands in Southern Maryland.

Heard an update from the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance.

Approved the employment contract for the St. Mary’s County Land Use and Growth Management Director.

The Commissioners will host a Public Forum tonight, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, MD.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.