St. Mary’s County Dept. Of Recreation & Parks Seeks Community Input For Strategic Plan

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation and Parks is currently working to update the departmental five-year strategic plan. As part of that effort, we are conducting a strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The department is seeking input from citizens for this analysis. Please take a few minutes to provide your feedback via this short survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/recparksinput2024. Responses will be accepted until Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Input will inform strategic planning efforts, including the development of goals, recommendations, and actions for the future, and will contribute to enhancements programs and activities, customer service, and recommend funding for parks and facilities.

For more information on Recreation & Parks, please visit www.stmarycountymd.gov/recreate or follow them at: Facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.