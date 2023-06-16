Michael Tran

CALIFORNIA, Md. – A California man was arrested on Thursday, June 15, 2023, by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives and charged with rape and a sexual offense.

Michael Tran, age 19 of California, has been charged with Second-Degree Rape and a Third-Degree Sex Offense.

On June 15, 2023, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a sexual assault call at a residence in California. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation and determined that Tran engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old victim during a social function held on June 14, 2023.

Tran was arrested on Thursday and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.