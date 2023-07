St. Mary’s County Marriage Applicants For June 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – With the rise in temperature, the season of love is in full swing with wedding ceremonies. According to the Clerk of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, there have been over 30 marriage applications filed for the month of June.

The following is a list of the couples who have filed applications to get married in St. Mary’s County during June 2023:

June 1, 2023

Soleil Michele Glee, 21, Lexington Park, Md

John Thomas Cessna, III, 21, Lexington Park, Md

June 2, 2023

Joyce Michelle Gray, 38, Mechanicsville, Md

Jeffrey Robert Serafini, 39, Mechanicsville, Md

Shelby Lynn Kleinkauf, 28, Lexington Park, Md

Todd James Yeatman, 29, Lexington Park, Md

Carly Ann Turner, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

James Alan Dean, 27, Clements, Md

June 5, 2023

Nicole Rose Kearney, 27, Mechanicsville, Md

Kelsey Marie Major, 31, Mechanicsville, Md

Keidy Sugey Avila Flores, 36, Lexington Park, Md

Wagner Adilio Barco Cuxun, 33, Lexington Park, Md

Nicole Renee Bouffard, 39, Leonardtown, Md

James Allen Mcfadden, Jr., 53, Leoanrdtown, Md

Se’rah Christine Foster, 33, Prince Frederick, Md

Kelly Patrick Mcconkey, Jr., Prince Frederick, Md

Robert Clayton Kinder, 56, Charlotte Hall, Md

Lisa Stallings Wright, 57, Charlotte Hall, Md

June 6, 2023

Ethan Michael Gaeng, 23, Crofton, Md

Rachel Therese Dameron, 23, Crofton, Md

June 7, 2023

Zoey Elizabeth Eppard-wilcots, 20, Lexington Park, Md

Christian Mikel Barnes, 22, Lexington Park, Md

June 8, 2023

Tiffany Michelle Eckloff, 33, Lexington Park, Md

Omar Demos Young, Sr., 43, Lexington Park, Md

June 9, 2023

Heather Lovaline Jacobs, 50, Mechanicsville, Md

Mark Alan Murdock, 54, Mechanicsville, Md

Monica Joy Stein, 28, Hollywood, Md

Shane Austin Leroy Bottorf, 29, Hollywood, Md

June 12, 2023

Sydney Marie Maddox, 22, Bushwood, Md

Cole Anthony Bowling, 25, Bel Alton, Md

Sarah Alexandira Burtis, 18, Saint Inigoes, Md

Tireke Allen Straughn, 20, Saint Inigoes, Md

Michael Dillon Denton, 22, Dameron, Md

Samantha Taylor Pennington, 25, Dameron, Md

June 15, 2023

Katina Lashawn Mackall, 50, Brandywine, Md

Robert Latourette Bush, Sr., 57, Brandywine, Md

Mary Ann Murray, 66, California, Md

James Kenneth Koleny, 66, Leechburg, Pa

June 20, 2023

Christopher Lee Michael Simpkins, 28, Glen Burnie, Md

Brenda Marie Hiatt, 22, Mechanicsville, Md

Tyree Jamal Johnson, 27, Lusby, Md

Amanda Lynn Rutherford, 25, Lexington Park, Md

June 22, 2023

Harley Ann Noble, 18, California, Md

Rodney William Warren Kellum, 31, California, Md

June 23, 2023

Chrissy Jeanette Lane, 44, California, Md

Joseph Leonard Norris, 49, California, Md

Genevieve Louise Hatcher, 31, Hollywood, Md

Dalton Alaric Gotwalt, 30, Hollywood, Md

Jessica Courtney Simmons, 29, Mechanicsville, Md

Kaitlin Hope Wesson, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

Emma Kay Brown, 28, Lexington Park, Md

Shane Ryan Wilson, 28, Lexington Park, Md

June 27, 2023

Demetrius Tamantha Golden, 46, Waldorf, Md

Lavon Aaron Harper, 51, Odenton, Md

June 29, 2023

Rebecca April Fahr, 28, Waldorf, Md

Christopher Robert Bush, 31, Bryans Road, Md

Jessica Ashlei Green, 34, Hollywood, Md

Bryan Keith Delancy, 34, Parkville, Md

June 30, 2023

Jason William Thomas, 39, California, Md

Karrie Lynn Yates, 44, Hollywood, Md

Ryan Thomas Polidora, 30, California, Md

Roslyn Margaret Gannis, 30, Lexington Park, Md

Tyrell Ray Fraley, 32, Mechanicsville, Md

Janeva Cherrelle Sharps, 34, Mechanicsville, Md

Ramya Deasia Brooks Purham, 19, Lexington Park, Md

Peyton James Robert Curtis, 19, Great Mills, Md