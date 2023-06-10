St. Mary’s County Marriage Applicants For May 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As the temperature rises, so does the season of love, bringing with it the joyous occasion of wedding ceremonies. The Clerk of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County has reported a surge of more than 50 marriage applications filed for the month of May.

The following is a list of the couples who have filed applications to get married in St. Mary’s County during May 2023:

May 1, 2023

Cassidy Marie Obrien, 26, Bowie, Md

Adrian Silverio Murillo, 25, Bowie, Md

Kyle Anthony Brown, 33, Patuxent River, Md

Aniya Shawne’ Hughes, 26, Norfolk, Va

May 2, 2023

Shauntia Nicolette White, 34, Lexington Park, Md

Anthony Donald Forbes, Jr., 34, Lusby, Md

May 3, 2023

Gokhan Ozdiker, 39, Fort Washington, Md

Haylie Erin Parks, 29, Lexington Park, Md

Roselyn Artajo Cook, 34, Fort Washington, Md

Gjergji Semani, 30, Fort Washington, Md

Kayla Rose Baldwin, 29, Indian Head, Md

Michael Alan Roof, 33, Indian Head, Md

May 4, 2023

Daniel Ryan Schultz, 34, Mechanicsville, Md

Karisa Paige Moreira, 29, Mechanicsville, Md

Crystal Nicole Thomas, 40, California, Md

Charles Alexander Plater, 36, California, Md

Mary Kathleen Mcclean, 52, Mechanicsville, Md

Dennis Leon Brady, 60, Mechanicsville, Md

May 5, 2023

Rochet Laura Mckenzie, 24, Newport News, Va

Joshua Adamm Pastore, 25, Patuxent River, Md

Ashley Nicole Gray, 33, Leonardtown, Md

Justin Darrell Biscoe, 35, Leonardtown, Md

Ryan Alan Waggener, 26, Mcsherrytown, Pa

Kylie Elizabeth Gall, 29, Mcsherrytown, Pa

Sierra Brooke Benninghoven, 20, Lusby, Md

Matthew Carl Moser, 24, Lusby, Md

May 8, 2023

Magda Geraldina Melo, 43, California, Md

Jose Alberto Molina, 35, California, Md

Cheyenne Candlelyne Corbett, 26, Leonardtown, Md

Michael James Knott, 24, Leonardtown, Md

Dustin Charles Watts, 31, Lexington Park, Md

Nicole Lynn Mcdaneld, 30, Lexington Park, Md

Alexis Mercedes Roland, 30, Waldorf, Md

Everett Lorenzo Ray, III, 30, Waldorf, Md

May 9, 2023

Melanie Kaye Mackey, 25, Lexington Park, Md

Ashton Nicholas Thompson, 22, Lexington Park, Md

Ashley Nicole Simms, 25, Lexington Park, Md

Eric Matthew Dudley, 29, Lexington Park, Md

Jessica Elizabeth Pogue, 30, California, Md

John Andrew Fenwick, 28, California, Md

May 10, 2023

Candace Marlene Kessler, 33, California, Md

Ian Patrick Kotch, 33, California, Md

Shivani Kaushal, 42, Lexington Park, Md

Johnny Melvin Marshall, 30, Lexington Park, Md

May 11, 2023

Christina Elizabeth Dowden, 31, Charlotte Hall, Md

Phillip Russell Mccrea, 53, Charlotte Hall, Md

Lindsay Nicole Allwine, 20, Saint Leonard, Md

Joseph Daniel Carty, 21, Alexandria, Va

Reba Deneale, 27, Great Mills, Md

Corinthian Aden Hawks, 40, Great Mills, Md

Siarah Nicole Beall, 28, Coltons Point, Md

Pearson Rudolph Newsome, 31, Coltons Point, Md

May 12, 2023

Brittany Ayn Thomas, 33, Mechanicsville, Md

Ross Allen Goldsmith, 33, Mechanicsville, Md

Kelly Roxanne Cue, 40, California, Md

Gregory Allen Engwall, Jr., 41, La Grange Park, Il

Robert Marion Harris, 31, Great Mills, Md

Victoria Lynne Blades, 33, Great Mills, Md

Diana Lynne Ambill, 25, Huntington, Md

Philip Michael Coffman, 25, Lusby, Md

May 15, 2023

Brittney Lynn Kenney, 31, California, Md

Todd Stephen Kemp, 32, California, Md

Sierra Paige Purcell, 28, Tall Timbers, Md

Cody Christian Rasmussen, 32, Tall Timbers, Md

May 17, 2023

Marco Antonio Jesus Desousa, 45, Laurel, Md

Genevieve Owusu Frimpong, 37, Germantown, Md

Houria Habbane, 42, Calfornia, Md

Makhmadsharif Avganov, 47, California, Md

Timagnus D Traylor, 43, Hollywood, Md

Shemika Renee Berry, 46, Hollywood, Md

Kierria Artinec Washington, 25, Mechanicsville, Md

De’arte Marquise Perkins, 27, Mechanicsville, Md

May 18, 2023

Richard Westley Barker, 26, Chaptico, Md

Rebekka Alyson Howell, 27, Chaptico, Md

May 19, 2023

Justin Tyler Knappenberger, 32, Piney Point, Md

Nina Marie Larussa, 38, Piney Point, Md

Alfredo Antonio Haramboure, 28, Arlington, Va

Laura Elizabeth Kulesza, 28, Leonardtown, Md

Rebecca Elizabeth Howard, 29, Mechanicsville, Md

Bruce Scott Atkinson, 28, Mechanicsville, Md

May 23, 2023

Rachel Michelle Kirchhofer, 30, Mechanicsville, Md

Saji Kanda Schermacher, 30, Mechanicsville, Md

May 25, 2023

Jai Her, 33, Spartanburg, Sc

Alexis Nicole Lemons, 34, Spartanburg, Sc

Jonathan David Porter, 41, Baltimore, Md

Laura Anne Wilde, 37, Watertown, Sd

Amber Anise Vinson, 32, Lexington Park, Md

James Alexander Parks, 39, Lexington Park, Md

Katherine Callahan Elder, 31, Kensington, Md

Michael Cawthorn Povtak, 37, Kensington, Md

Christine Esther Beatty, 34, Huntingtown, Md

Justin Mcconnell French Wilson, 35, Huntingtown, Md

May 26, 2023

Samuel Maynard Baldwin, 34, Leonardtown, Md

Nancy Paola Castillo Salgado, 36, Leonardtown, Md

Suly Karina Barrera Hernandez, 29, Lexington Park, Md

Ismar Miguel Salguero Aguirre, 29, Lexington Park, Md

Ronald Eugene Gordon, Jr., 47, Callaway, Md

Melissa Lynn Redman, 44, Callaway, Md

Tanya Lynette Thompson, 28, Mechanicsville, Md

Michael Allan Mcdonald, 28, Mechanicsville, Md

Samantha Lynn Feldman, 47, Lexington Park, Md

Julie Ann Burgess, 42, Lexington Park, Md

Nicholas John Gravelle, 77, Lexington Park, Md

Adrienne Bernice Pratt, 72, Great Mills, Md

May 30, 2023

Torri Lavore Hall, 44, Lexington Park, Md

Terrence Demetrius Green, 47, Great Mills, Md

May 31, 2023

Anna Esperanza Velazquez, 26, Leonardtown, Md

Ashley Megan Locklear, 29, Leonardtown, Md

Jessica Ashlei Green, 34, Hollywood, Md

John Zeus Chase, 38, Hollywood, Md

Devon Joshua Mouer, 32, Bel Alton, Md

Karen Elizabeth Schilling, 34, Bel Alton, Md

Couples who wish to apply for a marriage license in St. Mary’s County are encouraged to visit the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s website for more information.

