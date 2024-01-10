LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,311 Calls for Service, including 14 Emergency Petitions from January 1. 2024 to January 7, 2024.

*The Emergency Petition statute in Maryland enables the prompt evaluation of individuals with mental disorders who are violent or suicidal, allowing them to be taken to an emergency facility to assess the necessity of immediate treatment.

ARRESTS:

12/28/23 – Daisy Cecelia Riley, 64, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Ryan McLean, for Felony Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting/Interfering with an Arrest.

12/29/23 – Michael Alexander Reyes, 36, of Baltimore, MD, by Deputy Santiago Estrada, for CDS: Possession – with the intent to deliver it to a person detained or confined in a place of confinement, Possession of Contraband in a place of confinement, CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

12/31/23 – Daniela Rossana Cervantes, 20, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Michael Rycyzn, for Felony Motor Vehicle Theft and Felony Theft $1,500 to under $25,000.

01/02/24 – Drake Joseph Riley, 18, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Possession of a Firearm and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm.

01/05/24 – Brandon Lee Bates, 31, of Charlotte Hall, MD, by Deputy Taylor-Lynn Kril for CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

DUIs:

01/07/24 – Francisco Rogelio Quezada, 45, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Richard Stillwell, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely, and Negligent Driving.

SUMMONSES:

12/27/23 – Cameron Michael Dexter, 22, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Richard Stillwell, for CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Cannabis Over Civil Allowable Use.

12/29/23 – Christopher Aloysius Guy, 38, of Mechanicsville, MD, by DFC Jessica Wilson, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

01/01/24 – Kalea Michelle Thompson, 19, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Alexander Tasciotti, for Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Felony Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, and Rogue and Vagabond.

01/06/24 – James Nathaniel Watkins, 40, of California, MD, by Corporal Shawn Shelko, for Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1000+.