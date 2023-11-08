LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1358 Calls for Service (CFS) from 10/30/23 through 11/05/23.

ARRESTS:

11/01/23 – Luke William Flowers, 27, of Leonardtown, MD, by DFC Michael Myers, for Assault Second Degree (2X).

11/05/23 – Britny Lee Blankenship, 33, of No Fixed Address, by Deputy James Morgan, for Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Firearm Use in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

11/05/23 – Leroy Christopher Neal, 48, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy James Morgan, for Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Firearm Use in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

DUIs:

11/02/23 – Joseph Patrick McWilliams, 54, of Waldorf, MD, by DFC Michael Myers for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Drive on the Right Side of the Roadway.

11/03/23 – Jason Robert Rusk, 35, of Waco, TX, by Deputy Devin Absher, for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol.

SUMMONSES: 11/02/23 – Zuri Kali Harrison, 20, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Diane Hersch, for CDS: Possession Not Cannabis.

WARRANTS:

10/31/23- Meghan Elizabeth Guiles, 42, of Hollywood, MD, by DFC Tyler Westphal, for Rental Vehicle Failure to Return, CDS: Possession – WIT: Methamphetamine, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, Possession Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

11/01/23 – Zhane Tkeyah Woodland, 29, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Diane Hersch, for Felony Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree.