10/11/2022 Crystal MarieMiller, 40 of Mechanicsville, MD
Arrested by Deputy C. H after Blood results received and traffic citation issued.
3/27/2023 Patrick James Nasr,, 32 of Mechanicsville, MD (No photo available)
Arrested by Deputy Dixon after Blood results received and traffic citation issued
8/3/2023 Tyshon Young, 29 of Leonardtown, MD
Arrested by Deputy Estrada-Lora
8/4/2023 Humberto A Cuellar Alvarado, 29 of Columbia, MD
Arrested by Deputy Haas
8/7/2023 Francis Michael Harris, 45 of Leonardtown, MD
Arrested by Deputy Walker
8/11/2023 Edinson Osvaldo Martinez Sanchez, 21 of Annandale, VA
Arrested by DFC Wynnyk
8/13/2023 Smith, Devin Michael, 27 of Sunderland, MD (No photo available)
Arrested by Deputy Kril