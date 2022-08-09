St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On July 17, 2022, Dep. Budd was in the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park, for a warrant service and made contact with Xavier Lavale Fields, age 30 of Hollywood. Fields was operating a vehicle, and located inside the vehicle was a baggie containing suspected cocaine, a scale and empty packaging bags. Fields was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and served outstanding warrants for Burglary and Violation of Protective Order.

Drug Arrest- On July 21, 2022, Dep. Budd responded to the 20000 block of Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the report of an unconscious male inside of a vehicle. The individual was identified as Jawaan Montell Carroll, age 37 of Great Mills. Located inside the vehicle were two baggies of suspected cocaine, a digital scale, and packaging material. Carroll was charged with CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Property Destruction/Drug Arrest- On July 23, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the 18500 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. The suspect vehicle was located and attempted to flee from Dep. Reynolds and drove through a fence. The operator of the vehicle was ultimately taken into custody and identified as Lavonte Devow King, age 31 of Lexington Park. Located in the vehicle were several packages of suspected suboxone. King was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Malicious Destruction of Property. King was also served an outstanding arrest warrant for Assault 1st Degree.

Drug Arrest- On July 29, 2022, DFC. Raley responded to the 28200 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported check the welfare. DFC. Raley located an individual, later identified as Justin Dale Wood, age 32 of Tall Timbers, slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Located in plain view inside the vehicle was a burnt can containing suspected heroin residue and located on Wood was a hypodermic needle along with baggie of suspected Ecstasy. Wood was charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

Drug Arrest- On July 31, 2022, Dep. Wimberly observed Jesse Erin Kuntz, age 27 of Lusby, in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Kuntz had an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction and was taken into custody. Kuntz attempted to discard a small black pouch; located in the pouch was a capsule containing suspected Fentanyl, a straw containing suspected cocaine, and a suspected CDS smoking device with suspected Fentanyl residue. King was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

Drug Arrest- On August 1, 2022, Dep. Fleenor responded to the 30300 block of Triangle Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported trespassing. Investigation determined George Edward King Jr., age 54 of Newburg, stole several items from the business on July 29, 2022, and returned on August 1st. King was arrested for the previous theft and search of his person revealed a container with suspected cocaine, and an additional container with suspected cocaine residue. Upon arriving at the detention center additional rock like substances (suspected cocaine) were located where King had been seated. King was charged with Theft and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Violate Protective Order- On August 3, 2022, Dep. Wimberly responded to the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Jonathon Jacob Resnick, age 48 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by throwing a liquid substance on the victim, and violated a valid court order by assaulting the victim. Resnick was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Assault- On August 3, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Carl Joseph Resnick, age 51 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim on the arm with a cane, causing visible injury. Resnick was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On August 4, 2022, Cpl. Carberry responded to the 26600 block of Johnson Place in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Darlene Marie Buckler, age 23 of Mechanicsville, punched the victim in the head and bit the victim, causing visible injury. Buckler was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On August 6, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 45800 block of Patuxent Lane in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Jonathan Ray Ruark, age 38 of California, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the face several times, causing visible injury. Ruark was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Theft- On August 6, 2022, Cpl. White responded to the 45000 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Keon William Sanders, age 34 of no fixed address, entered the establishment and removed a backpack. Sanders was located nearby wearing the stolen backpack. Sanders was arrested and charged with Theft and served an outstanding arrest warrant for Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft.

Theft/Malicious Destruction of Property- On August 8, 2022, Dep. Wimberly responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Malachi Alexander Steele, age 20 of Lexington Park, stole the victim’s motorcycle from a parking lot, and damaged the motorcycle by pulling numerous electrical wires, and ultimately crashing the motorcycle into a ditch. Steele was arrested and charged with Theft and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Warrants:

08/04/22- Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park- Negligent Manslaughter-Automobile and Criminal Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

08/04/22- Desmond Vincent Proctor, age 30 of Lexington Park- Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle by Cpl. Beishline# 252.

08/04/22- Nathan Lee Davis, age 30 of no fixed address- Theft and Violation of Protective Order by Dep. Kril# 382.

08/06/22- William Russell Hobbs, age 34 of Great Mills- Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Edelen# 330.

08/07/22- Quinton Marquis Remied, age 26 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Trespass: Private Property by Dep. McLean# 400.

08/08/22- Mindy Jo Blado, age 42 of Mechanicsville- Violate Protective Order by DFC. Hersh# 343.