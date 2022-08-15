St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Violate Protective Order- On August 6, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi made contact with the victim who advised Mindy Jo Blado, age 42 of Mechanicsville, was at the victim’s residence in violation of a valid court order. Dep. Wilhelmi subsequently arrested Blado and charged her with Violate Protective Order.

Mindy Jo Blado

Assault- On August 8, 2022, DFC. Raley responded to the 39800 block of Harper’s Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported disturbance involving a tire iron. Investigation determined Ralph Glenn Stotler Jr., age 55 of Mechanicsville, pushed the victim into the kitchen counter and struck a second victim in the head. Stotler also threatened a third victim with a tire iron in his possession. Stotler discarded the tire iron and punched the third victim in the face, causing visible injury. Stotler was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree and three counts of Assault 2nd Degree.

Ralph Glenn Stotler Jr.

Assault- On August 8, 2022, DFC. Rycyzyn responded to the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Quinton Marquis Remied, age 26 of Lexington Park, assaulted the two victims by punching them in the head numerous times. Both victims had visible signs of injury and Remied was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Quinton Marquis Remied

Assault- On August 9, 2022, Dep. Hudson responded to the 22700 block of Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown, for the reported assault involving a knife. Investigation determined Corey Michael Fleener, age 32 of Callaway, brandished a knife and threatened several victims with the knife. Fleener also stabbed a wall and a mattress causing damage, and stabbed a second mattress while the victim was sitting on the mattress. Fleener was arrested and charged with Assault First Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Corey Michael Fleener

Trespassing- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Wynnyk observed James Wayne Murphy, age 57 of no fixed address, in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Murphy was previously served a notice not to trespass for the property. Murphy was arrested and charged with Trespass: Private Property.

James Wayne Murphy

Warrants Served:

08/08/22- Leonard John Louchart, age 41 of California- Robbery by Dep. Wimberly# 357. (No Photograph Available)

08/08/22- Kelly Ann Scruggs, age 49 of Lusby- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by DFC. Schell# 359.

Kelly Ann Scruggs

08/08/22- Brittnee Nicole Moore, age 32 of Washington, D.C.- Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Welch# 399. (No Photograph Available)

08/08/22- Arlon Charles Menchion, age 59 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Theft by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

Arlon Charles Menchion

08/09/22- Emily Elizabeth Wiley, age 38 of Ridge- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Emily Elizabeth Wiley

08/09/22- Jeyner Perez Perez, age 23 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving While Intoxicated by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

Jeyner Perez Perez

08/10/22- Robin Ann Laabs, age 51 of Lexington Park- Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

Robin Ann Laabs

08/10/22- John Francis Biscoe Jr., age 48 of Drayden- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Welch# 399.