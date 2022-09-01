St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.

Caitlin Ann Mossbarger

Drug Arrest- On August 22, 2022, Dep. Hudson responded to the 37000 block of Asher Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported single vehicle collision. Investigation determined the vehicle was operated by Ohmer Watson Webb IV, age 38 of Mechanicsville. Located in the vehicle was a bag containing a syringe, spoon, and suspected heroin. Webb was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia and Driving While Impaired.

Ohmer Watson Webb IV

Theft/Drug Arrest- On August 23, 2022, Dep. Wimberly responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Nathan Lee Davis, age 30 of no fixed address, removed two tool boxes containing various tools from the victim’s vehicle. Davis was located a short distance away and the tool boxes were recovered. Located on Davis was a piece of folded cardboard containing suspected cocaine and a gum wrapper containing suspected heroin. Also located in Davis’s shorts was a suspected CDS smoking device containing residue. Davis was arrested and charged with Theft and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Nathan Lee Davis

Assault- On August 26, 2022, Dep. Wimberly responded to the 45000 block of Westmeath Way in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Russell Allen Randall, age 41 of California, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Randall was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Russell Allen Randall

Assault/Violate Protective Order- On August 26, 2022, DFC. Westphal responded to the 21800 block of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Larry Anthony Pickeral, age 34 of Bryantown, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim against a vehicle, causing visible injury. Pickeral also violated a valid court order by contacting and assaulting the victim. Pickeral was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Violate Protective Order.

Larry Anthony Pickeral

Assault/Child Abuse- On August 26, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the 44900 block of St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Angela Monique Dyer, age 35 of Lexington Park, struck the juvenile victim with a curtain rod, causing injury to the victim’s knee, which required medical treatment. Dyer was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Child Abuse 2nd Degree.

Angela Monique Dyer

Violate Protective Order- On August 27, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Mindy Jo Blado, age 42 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by attempting to contact the victim by phone numerous times. Blado was charged with Violate Protective Order.

Mindy Jo Blado

Theft/Drug Arrest- On August 8, 2022, Dep. Wimberly responded to the 44100 block of St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, for the reported vehicle theft. On August 28, 2022, Dep. Wimberly located the victim’s vehicle in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, occupied by Timothy Wayne Brooks, age 51 of California. Brooks was arrested and located in Brooks’ pocket was a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine. Brooks was arrested and charged with Theft, Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Timothy Wayne Brooks

Assault- On August 28, 2022, Dep. Budd responded to the 47900 block of Mary Lynn Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Deborah Ann Hippe, age 58 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and scratching the victim. The victim displayed visible injury to the face, neck, and arm. Hippe was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Deborah Ann Hippe

Violate Protective Order- On August 29, 2022, DFC. Hersh responded to District Court in Leonardtown, for the reported violation of a protective order. Investigation determined while the victim was in court, Danielle Lynette Washington, age 35 of Lexington Park, who was also present in the courtroom, threatened and cursed at the victim, in violation of a valid court order. Washington was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Danielle Lynette Washington

Warrants Served:

08/05/22- Daniel Patrick Tipton, age 47 of Port Tobacco- Violation of Probation/CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by DFC. Schell# 359.

Daniel Patrick Tipton

08/14/22- Kirstyn Morgan Nelson, age 25 of no fixed address- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Kirstyn Morgan Nelson

08/14/22- Trenton Aubrey Graves, age 28 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

Trenton Aubrey Graves

08/14/22- Keith Anthony Young, age 55 of Great Mills- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by DFC. Westphal# 337.

Keith Anthony Young

08/22/22- Tavares Antonio Thompson, age 28 of Chaptico- Theft and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession- Paraphernalia by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

Tavares Antonio Thompson

08/30/22- Michael Hemi Fischer, age 25 of Hughesville- Burglary 2nd and 4th Degree, and Theft by DFC. Hersh# 343.