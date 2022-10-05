St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Assault/Child Abuse- On September 28, 2022, Dep. Myers responded to the 42000 block of Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Quentin Xavier Chase Jr., age 34 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by throwing several eggs at the victim, striking the victim as well as striking a juvenile victim with the eggs. Chase also struck the victim’s vehicle with a wooden statue, damaging the vehicle. Chase was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Child Abuse 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Quentin Xavier Chase Jr.

Assault- On September 28, 2022, Dep. Chase-Johnson responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Antonio George Queen, age 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim in the chest. Queen was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Antonio George Queen

Assault/Indecent Exposure- On September 29, 2022, Dep. Stewart responded to the 23900 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Laitesha Jonelle Jones, age 30 of California, assaulted the victims by pushing one victim and punching a second victim. Jones was arrested and transported to the detention center where she proceeded to urinate on the floor, and exposed herself to correctional staff. Jones was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and Indecent Exposure.

Laitesha Jonelle Jones

Assault- On September 29, 2022, Cpl. Smith responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tyquan Samuel Wills, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim repeatedly. Wills was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Tyquan Samuel Wills

Violate Protective Order- On September 30, 2022, Dep. Truss responded to the 46400 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Duron Matthew Chase, age 35 of Lexington Park, violated a court order by contacting the victim. Chase was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Duron Matthew Chase

Burglary/Trespassing- On September 30, 2022, Richard NMN Smith Jr., age 29 of Waldorf, was located living in an unoccupied residence. Smith initially provided deputies with a false name. Smith had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for Driving Without a License. Smith was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree, Trespassing-Posted Property, Fraud to Avoid Apprehension, and served the outstanding warrant.

Richard NMN Smith Jr.

Assault/Disorderly Conduct- On October 1, 2022, Dep. McLean responded to the 24400 block of Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported disturbance in the roadway. Upon arrival Dep. McLean observed a vehicle on the shoulder of the road with an open door. Dep. McLean located the victim and Christina Lynn Rivas, age 49 of Hollywood involved in an active disturbance. Investigation determined Rivas pushed the victim while the parties were arguing. Rivas was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disorderly Conduct.

Christina Lynn Rivas

Assault- On October 1, 2022, Dep. Campbell responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Jamaze Javon Wood, age 23 of Lusby, punched the victim in the face, injuring the victim. Wood was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Jamaze Javon Wood

Violate Protective Order- On October 2, 2022, Dep. Truss responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Davion Lamar Warren, age 21 of Lexington Park, violated a court order by texting and threatening the victim. Warren was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Davion Lamar Warren

Assault- On October 3, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Marcel Davon Blackiston, age 37 of no fixed address, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim. Blackiston was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Marcel Davon Blackiston

Assault- On October 3, 2022, DFC. Luffey and Dep. Campbell responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported large disturbance/fight in the indoor recreation area. Investigation determined several fights simultaneously occurred in the indoor recreation area. The following individuals were charged with Assault 2nd Degree:

Rejon Markee Barnhill, age 21 of Leonardtown

Joseph Daren Brooks, age 20 of Lexington Park

Joequan Dimario Bush, age 20 of Lexington Park

Jonathan Patrick Dean, age 32 of Mechanicsville

Lionel Michael Ford, age 25 of Lexington Park

Zahlir Daylin Gantt, age 19 of Lexington Park

Malik Shavon Jordan, age 26 of Lexington Park

Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park

DeAtre Marquise Perkins, age 26 of Temple Hills- No Photograph Available

David Richard Speakman, age 28 of Leonardtown

Warrants Served:

09/28/22- James Willie Holmes III, age 27 of Mechanicsville- Driving Without a License by Dep. Myers# 364.

James Willie Holmes III

09/28/22- Riccardo NMN Williams Jr., age 32 of Charlotte Hall- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Senatore# 404. (No Photograph Available)

09/29/22- James Wayne Murphy, age 57 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305.

James Wayne Murphy

09/29/22- Juan Carlos Herrera Ruiz, age 23 of Lexington Park- Driving on Suspended License by Dep. McLean# 400.

Juan Carlos Herrera Ruiz

09/29/22- Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33 of Newburg- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Allebach# 392.

Joshua Antoine Miles

09/30/22- Kyle Wayne Jones, age 29 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Kyle Wayne Jones

09/30/22- Justin Darnell Biscoe, age 35 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Sgt. Green# 218.

Justin Darnell Biscoe

09/30/22- Devonte Twain Harrod, age 22 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Telephone Misuse and Violate Protective Order by Dep. Truss# 402.

Devonte Twain Harrod

10/01/22- Joshua Joseph Yokley, age 34 of Pennsylvania- Burglary 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

Joshua Joseph Yokley

10/02/22- Samantha Meiaza Matthews, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Palmer# 373.

Samantha Meiaza Matthews

10/02/22- Shawn Michael Miles, age 30 of Newburg- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Welch# 399.

Shawn Michael Miles

10/02/22- Tavares Antonio Thompson, age 28 of Chaptico- Escape 2nd Degree by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Tavares Antonio Thompson

10/03/22- Joseph Lewis Thomas Jr., age 48 of Lusby- Theft by Dep. Rodriguez# 409.

Joseph Lewis Thomas Jr.

10/03/22- Callie Ann Whitney, age 23 of no fixed address- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325.