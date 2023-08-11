ON VIEW ARRESTS:

David Lee Arnold

8/1/2023 – David Lee Arnold, 32 of Mechanicsville, arrested by Deputy Morgan. Charged with Assault 1st DOC Employee Etc and Assault 2nd DOC Employee Tec.

John Walter Bush

8/2/2023 – John Walter Bush, 50, of Lusby, arrested by Deputy Jerew and charged with CDS: Possess – Not Marijuana, CDS: Possess – Paraphernalia and Fraud – Per. Ident. Avoid Pros.

Michael Kevin Smith, Jr

8/5/2023 – Michael Kevin Smith, Jr, 27, of Lexington Park, arrested by Dfc. Hersh and was charged with Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree.

Juan Bautista Gomez

8/6/2023 – Juan Bautista Gomez, 39, of Hyattsville, arrested by Deputy Reynolds and was charged with Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree.

Reginald Leon Brown

8/7/2023 – Reginald Leon Brown, 31, Lexington Park, arrested by Deputy Hunsinger and was charged with CDS: Poss Paraphernalia, Resist / Interfere with arrest, Illegal possession ammunition, Regulated Firearm – Illegal possession, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person and Violation of Protective Order.

Jermaine Anthony Bell

8/9/2023 – Jermaine Anthony Bell, 29 of Lexington Park, arrested by Cpl. Beyer and charged with Firearm Poss with Felony Conviction, Regulated Firearm Illegal Poss, CDS Poss of Firearms.

WARRANTS SERVED:

Zachary Joseph McCarthy

8/3/2023 – Zachary Joseph McCarthy, 34 of Lexington Park , charged with Escape – Second Degree

Osirus Holmes

8/1/2023 – Osirus Holmes, 25 of Lexington Park, charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree x2, less than $100.00 Theft