St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Violate Protective Order- On June 15, 2022, Dep. Rycyzyn responded to the 23700 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported single vehicle accident. While investigating the accident it was discovered there is a valid court order prohibiting the vehicle operator, Carly Ann Morgan, age 27 of Lusby, from contacting the victim who was present on scene. Morgan began to yell at the victim while deputies were on scene conducting the investigation. Morgan was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Warrants Served:

06/15/22- Christina NMN Bechas, age 57 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Bowling# 327.

06/15/22- Bryan Kevin Goff, age 36 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Bowling# 327.

06/15/22- Walter Crouse Prentiss III, age 42 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Bowling# 327.

06/15/22- Antwaun Augustus Williams, age 50 of no fixed address- Rifle/Shotgun Possession-With Felony Conviction, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Rife/Shotgun Possession/Disqualified Person by DFC. T. Snyder# 342.