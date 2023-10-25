LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1392 Calls for Service (CFS) from 10-16-2023 through 10-22-2023.
ARRESTS:
10/15/23 Bryant Denard Cotton, 62, of Lexington Park, MD, by Cpl. James Bare, for Felony Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree.
10/18/23 – Joshua Antoine Miles, 34, of Newburg, MD, by Dep. Bradley Kirsch, for CDS: Possession Not Cannabis, CDS Possession Paraphernalia.
10/22/23 – Keshawn Joseph Cornell Morgan, 24, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC. Warren Forinash, for Obstructing and Hindering, CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Cannabis, CDS: Possession-Cannabis Over Civil Use.
DUIs:
10/18/23 – Thomas Gerald Littlejohn, Jr., 48, of Waldorf, by DFC Michael Walker, for Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
10/16/23 – Danielle Renee Thuot, 29, of Hollywood, MD, by Dep. Elijsha Munn, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Negligent Driving Vehicle in Careless and Imprudent manner Endangering Property, Life and Person.
WARRANTS:
10/18/23 – Kaevon O’Neal Jefferson, 26, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Nicholas Hill, for Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession, Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell, Illegal Possession of Ammunition.
10/19/23 – Terrence Darnell English, Jr., 24, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Andrew Budd, for Robbery, Second Degree Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property < $1000, Driving without a License.
10/21/23 – Terrell Anthony Duckett, 27, of Lexington Park, MD, by Dep. Myles Chase-Johnson, for Escape Second Degree Condition of Release.
10/22/23 – Terrell Anthony Duckett, 27, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Tyler Westphal, for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Fraud – Personal Identity to Avoid Identification, Apprehension or Prosecution for a Crime.
SUMMONSES:
10/18/23 – Tristian Desean Cole, 20, of No Fixed Address, by Cpl. James Bare, for Assault Second Degree.
10/17/23 Khendall Alexander Nasman, 29, of Leonardtown, MD, by Dep.Elijsha Munn, for Assault Second Degree.
10/20/23 Robert Lewis Coates, 54, of California, MD, by Dep. Bradley Kirscht, for CDS: Possession Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.
10/21/23 Shanika Lanae Green, 22, of Lexington Park, MD, by Lt. Scott Ruest, for Second Degree Assault.
10/22/23 – Zachary Michael Kratochvil, 27, of Leonardtown, MD, by Dep. Taylor-Lyn Kril, for Second Degree Assault.
