On View Arrests:

Assault/Resisting Arrest- On February 25, 2022, Dep. Shubrooks responded to the 25000 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined John Daniel Andries, age 36 of Piney Point, was removed from the business by employees and advised he was not allowed to return. Deputies arrived on scene and also advised Andries he was not permitted to be at the business, at which time Andries pushed Sgt. Fleenor in the chest. Andries was advised he was under arrest, however he immediately sat on the ground, refusing to walk. Andries was escorted to the patrol vehicle and kicked Sgt. Fleenor several times while being placed in the vehicle. Andries was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest.

John Daniel Andries

Assault- On February 25, 2022, Dep. Wilson responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Michael Tyree Mitchell, age 39 of Great Mills, threw water on both victims. Mitchell was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On February 25, 2022, Dep. Budd responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Callie Ann Whitney, age 23 of Lexington Park, and Destiny Maire Ayres, age 20 of no fixed address, assaulted each other during an verbal argument. Whitney and Ayres were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Callie Ann Whitney

Destiny Marie Ayres

Assault- On February 27, 2022, Dep. Cucinotta responded to the 22100 block of Erickson Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined James Thomas Tawney Sr., age 59 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim by the neck and arms, causing visible injury. Tawney was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

James Thomas Tawney Sr.

Motor Vehicle Theft- On February 28, 2022, Dep. Shubrooks responded to the 24000 block of Hurry Road in Chaptico, for the reported vehicle theft. The victim advised Heather Ann Thompson, age 28 of Waldorf, and Joyce Marie Bayliss, age 44 of La Plata, had stolen his vehicle. A few minutes later, the stolen vehicle was located abandoned and stuck in a ditch, in the 23000 block of Rocky Ridge Court in Leonardtown. Thompson and Bayliss were located in the area and arrested. Thompson was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Driving Motor Vehicle Without Required License, and Failure of Driver to Notify Owner of Unattended Property Damage. Bayliss was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking.

Heather Ann Thompson

Joyce Marie Bayliss

Handgun in Vehicle- On February 28, 2022, Dep. Hunsinger conducted a vehicle stop in the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dion Marquis Rector, age 22 of Mechanicsville. During the vehicle stop, Rector advised there was a weapon in the vehicle. Dep. Hunsinger recovered a loaded handgun in the driver’s side door of the vehicle. Rector was charged with Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and Handgun in Vehicle.

Dion Marquis Rector

Destruction of Property- On February 28, 2022, DFC. Snyder responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported property destruction. Investigation determined Derrick Justin Connolly, age 35 of St. Inigoes, shattered the safety glass on his cell door. Connolly was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property. Several hours later on February 28th, Dep. Hunsinger responded to the detention center for the reported property destruction. Investigation determined Connolly punched and shattered the safety glass on another cell door. Connolly was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property.

Derrick Justin Connolly

Assault- On March 1, 2022, Dep. N. Hill responded to the 21600 block of Enterprise Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Jordan Dayvon Rice, age 20 of Lexington Park, was actively assaulting one victim, when a second victim intervened. When the second victim intervened Rice brandished a knife, and attempted to stab the victim. Rice also threw a fan at the first victim, and as a result the fan was broken. Rice was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Jordan Dayvon Rice

Warrants Served:

02/24/22- Daniel Allen Spooner Jr., age 31 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving While Intoxicated by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Daniel Allen Spooner Jr.

02/26/22- Keith Sebastian Brown, age 32 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Hudson# 390.

Keith Sebastian Brown

02/27/22- Tiarra Lashelle Brooks, age 37 of Lexington Park- Neglect of Minor by Dep. Katulich# 363.

Tiarra Lashelle Brooks

02/27/22- Michael Kelly Swain, age 61 of Mechanicsville- Indecent Exposure ( two counts) by Dep. Kril# 382.

02/28/22- Demetrius Demell Carroll, age 28 of Nanjemoy- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, and Rogue and Vagabond by Dep. Graves# 354.

Demetrius Demell Carroll

03/01/22- John Wesley Lonkert IV, age 42 of Scotland- Burglary 1st, 3rd and 4th Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Bowling# 327.

John Wesley Lonkert IV

03/01/22- Elizabeth Ashley Mendenhall, age 30 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree and Child Abuse 2nd Degree by Dep. Welch# 399.

Elizabeth Ashley Mendenhall

03/01/22- Gerald Issiah Wade Jr., age 22 of no fixed address- Escape by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Gerald Issiah Wade Jr.

03/02/22- Marquis DeAngelo Barnes, age 33 of Lexington Park- Neglect of Minor by Dep. Kril# 382.

Marquis DeAngelo Barnes

03/03/22- Joseph Lloyd Welch Sr., age 48 of Mechanicsville- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Gardiner# 369.

03/03/22- Scott Andrew Davis, age 41 of California- Failure to Appear/Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While Suspended by DFC. Raley# 345.

03/03/22- Marcel Davon Blackiston, age 36 of Lexington Park- Violation of Probation/Failure to Appear Child Support by DFC. Raley# 345.

Marcel Davon Blackiston

03/04/22- Patrick Darnell Day, age 60 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Patrick Darnell Day

Juvenile Referrals:

02/24/22- Male age 16 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Marsch# 397.

02/24/22- Female age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

02/28/22- Male age 12 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Welch# 399.

03/01/22- Male age 17 of Leonardtown- Threats of Bodily Harm, Misuse of Electronic Mail, and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. J. Davis# 197.

03/02/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Morgan# 384.

03/02/22- Male age 17 of Lexington Park- Disruption of School Activities, Deadly Weapon on School Grounds, and Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

03/03/22- Female age 11 of Lexington Park- Disruption of School Operations by Dep. Chase# 346.

03/03/22- Female age 11 of Lexington park- Disruption of School Operations by Dep. Chase# 346.

03/03/22- Male age 11 of Lexington Park- Disruption of School Operations by Dep. Chase# 346.

03/03/22- Male age 11 of Leonardtown- Destruction of Property by Dep. Deinert# 401.

03/04/22- Female age 13 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. McClure# 299.

03/04/22- Male age 12 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

03/05/22- Male, age 11 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Mattera# 375.

03/06/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Rogue and Vagabond by Dep. McLean# 400.