St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Assault- On September 17, 2022, Dep. N. Hill responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Malique Aundrey Smith, age 22 of Virginia, assaulted the victim, causing injury to the victim’s face. Smith was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Malique Aundrey Smith

Assault- On September 19, 2022, DFC. Fenwick responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kevin Bryan Wright, age 37 of no fixed address, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim while they were in the dayroom of the facility. Wright was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Kevin Bryan Wright

Theft- On September 19, 2022, Dep. Budd responded to the 44700 block of Oak Crest Road in California, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Michael Darnel Thompson, age 58 of Mechanicsville, placed numerous items into a bookbag, and left the business without paying for the items. Dep. Budd located Thompson in the area and recovered the stolen items. Thompson was arrested and charged with Theft.

Michael Darnel Thompson

Assault- On September 19, 2022, DFC. Schell responded to the 45900 block of Herring Court in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tashema Monique Johnson, age 45 of California, pushed the victim several times, causing visible injury to the victim. Johnson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Tashema Monique Johnson

Assault- On September 21, 2022, Dep. Tasciotti responded to the 20900 block of Abell Road in Abell, for the reported disturbance. Upon arrival Keedra Shontise Thomas, age 40 of Abell, was observed yelling at the victim; Thomas also pushed the victim. Thomas was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Keedra Shontise Thomas

Warrants Served:

09/16/22- David Lee Arnold, age 31 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

David Lee Arnold

09/16/22- Aryel Dejeane Milburn, age 19 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree, Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order, and Failure to Return and Remain at Scene of Accident by Dep. Marsch# 397.

Aryel Dejeane Milburn

09/16/22- Thomas Vanoudenaren, age 68 of Lexington Park- Violation of Probation/Driving While Intoxicated by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

Thomas Vanoudenaren

09/17/22- Michael Miles Aud II, age 31 of Chaptico- Driving on Suspended License by DFC. Hersh# 343.

Michael Miles Aud II

09/18/22- Aaron Dwayne Johnson Jr., age 24 of Lexington Park- Driving Without a License by Dep. Welch# 399.

Aaron Dwayne Johnson Jr.

09/19/22- Jamaze Jovan Wood, age 23 of White Sands- Assault 2nd Degree, Driving Without a License and Violate Pretrial Release by Dep. Deinert# 401.

Jamaze Jovan Wood

09/20/22- Rodney Aaron Jones, age 26 of Lexington Park- Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder and Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

Rodney Aaron Jones

09/21/22- William Lamont Barnes, age 40 of Lexington Park- Escape 1st Degree by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

William Lamont Barnes

09/21/22- Vicki Marie Curtis, age 44 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Holdsworth#305.

Vicki Marie Curtis

09/21/22- Christopher Shayne Campbell, age 27 of California- Driving While Suspended by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

Christopher Shayne Campbell

09/22/22- Nicole Leanne Wathen, age 23 of Mechanicsville- Driving While Suspended by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Nicole Leanne Wathen

09/22/22- Jalin Atibe Lee, age 26 of Leonardtown- Failure to Appear/Driving Uninsured Vehicle and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Jalin Atibe Lee

09/22/22- Willis Matthews Brooks, age 41 of Great Mills- Driving While Suspended by Cpl. White# 200.

Willis Matthews Brooks

Juvenile Referrals:

09/19/22- Male age 14 of Ridge- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Kril# 382.

09/20/22- Male age 16 of Piney Point- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Davis# 197.

09/21/22- Female age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

09/22/22- Male age 16 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

09/24/22- Female age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Myers# 364.

09/24/22- Female age 13 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

09/25/22- Male age 14 of Hollywood- Theft by Dep. Hudson# 390.

09/25/22- Male age 13 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Hudson# 390.