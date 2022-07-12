St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On-View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On-View Arrests:

Assault: On July 4, 2022, Deputy Fleenor responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for the report of an assault. Video footage of the incident was captured in the day room which showed Leonard Charles Hall III, age 27 of no fixed address, and Nikko Muhammad Mason-Coates, age 19 of Lexington Park, engaged in a physical altercation where both men struck each other in the head and upper torso multiple times and then approximately two minutes later, Hall strikes Mason-Coates in the face. Both were charged with Second-Degree Assault. Case # 33963-22

Theft: On July 5, 2022, Deputy Kirscht responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of a theft. Sgt. Poole advised that Gerald Issiah Wade Jr., age 21 of no fixed address, was observed on video surveillance using a vending machine with the victim’s commissary account. Wade was charged with Theft less than $100. Case # 34171-22

Assault: On July 5, 2022, DFC Luffey responded to the 30300 block of Vinessa Court in Charlotte Hall for the report of an assault. The victim advised that Ronald Olin Shaw, age 41 of Charlotte Hall, strangled the victim and prevented the victim from leaving a room where the assault took place. The assault was also recorded. Shaw was charged with First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and False Imprisonment. Case # 34207-22

Assault: On July 7, 2022, Deputy Budd responded to the 44900 block of Hewitt Road in Callaway for the report of a disturbance. Investigation determined that Trey Dominic Barnes, age 35 of Callaway, entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle, taking physical control of it, stating he was going to leave. Barnes was forcefully removed from the vehicle by witnesses. Barnes displayed signs of intoxication. After being taken into custody, Barnes refused to enter a police vehicle and kicked two other deputies. Barnes then spit on two deputies and a state trooper. Barnes was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with Unlawful Taking of an Automobile and five counts of Second-Degree Assault. Case # 34441-22

Assault: On July 7, 2022, Deputy Katulich responded to the 45900 block of Indian Way in Great Mills for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, the victim advised that Daysha Nicole Montgomery, age 25 of Great Mills, assaulted the victim by hitting the victim’s nose, pulling the victim’s hair and breaking the victim’s eyeglasses leaving visible sign of injury. Montgomery was charged with Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000. Case # 34571-22

Assault: On July 7, 2022, Deputy Katulich responded to the 46800 block of South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park for the report of an assault. The defendant, Chervita Deaundra Foote, age 27 of Lexington Park, advised that an assault occurred in a vehicle and the victim was struck on the side of the head, leaving visible injury. Foote was charged with Second-Degree Assault. Case # 34528-22 (no photo available)

CDS: On July 7, 2022, Deputy Wimberly conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road and Laurel Glen Road in Mechanicsville for a vehicle operating with a registration plate belonging to another vehicle. Deputy Wimberly observed the sole occupant of the vehicle toss out a small clear bag out of the passenger side window. Deputy Wimberly recovered the bag which contained seven capsules of suspected heroin with a glass smoking device with CDS residue located next to the bag. Joseph Ross West, age 33 of Mechanicsville, was charged with CDS Possession: Heroin. Case # 34503-22

CDS: On July 7, 2022, Deputy Myers responded to the California Target store for the report of a located missing person. Deputy Myers made contact with Ashley Renee Harvey, age 28 of no fixed address, who was wanted on several warrants. Upon a search of her person, a suspected crack pipe was located in her pants pocket, in addition, numerous food items were located in her bag, stolen from the Giant store nearby. Harvey was charged with CDS Possession: Cocaine; CDS Possession: Paraphernalia; Resist/Interfere with Arrest; Theft: Less than $100 and two counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500. Case # 34469-22

Violation of Peace Order: On July 9, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the 28300 block of Old Lockes Hill Road in Mechanicsville for the report of a Violation of a Peace Order. The victim advised that Blake Finnacom Guyther, age 39 of Mechanicsville, contacted the victim in violation of a protective order. Finnacom was arrested and charged with Fail to Comply with Peace Order. Case # 34817-22

Robbery: On July 4, 2022, Cpl. Muschette responded to the Dollar General on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the reported robbery in progress. A store employee advised that a man entered the store, pushed an employee and took currency from a cash register. As the suspect fled, he also knocked over a juvenile child. DFC Westphal positively identified the suspect as Leonard John Louchart, age 41 of no fixed address. Cpl. Muschette located Louchart in Leonardtown on July 10 where Louchart was arrested and charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Second-Degree Assault and Robbery. Case # 33976-22

Assault: On July 10, 2022, Deputy C. Hill responded to the 23700 block of Ruths Way in Hollywood for the report of an assault with a baseball bat. The victim was advised that Michael Alan Jones, age 65 of Hollywood, showed up at the victim’s residence holding a baseball bat. Jones struck the victim in the back with the bat, leaving visible injury. A bystander separated Jones and the victim and took Jones back to his home where he was located, arrested and charged with First-Degree Assault. Case # 35118-22

Assault: On July 10, 2022, Deputy Marsch responded to the 21400 block of Esquire Court in Lexington Park for the report of an assault. The victim advised that James Richard Berry, age 40 of Lexington Park, left visible injury after a physical altercation. Berry was charged with Second-Degree Assault and served a warrant for Failure to Appear. Case # 35112-22

Warrants Served:

July 5, 2022: Lester Jermaine Johnson, age 45 of Mechanicsville, served warrants for First-Degree Burglary; Third-Degree Burglary; Fourth-Degree Burglary and Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Fleenor #388.

July 5, 2022: Stephen Donnell Dyson, age 22 of Clinton, served warrants for Failure to Appear: Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000 and Failure to Appear: Second-Degree Assault by Deputy C. Hill #381.

July 6, 2022: Preston Daniel Foster, age 57 of Bel Alton, served warrants for First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Kirscht #395. Foster was also served a warrant for Violation of Protective Order on July 6, 2022 by Cpl. Beishline #252.

July 6, 2022: Sharmayne Danae Heigh, age 26 of St. Inigoes, served a warrant for Failure to Appear: Driving on a Suspended License by Cpl. Holdsworth #305. (no photo available)

July 7, 2022: Ryan Duke Aud, age 33 of no fixed address, served warrants for First-Degree Burglary; Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle; Driving without a License and two counts of Violate Protective Order by Deputy Gardiner #369.

July 7, 2022: Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr., age 48 of Hollywood, served a warrant for Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended by Deputy Hunsinger #385.

July 8, 2022: Jahlil Menyata Cooper, age 30 of Lexington Park, served a warrant for Failure to Appear: Misd Def/Witness by DFC Westphal #337.

July 8, 2022: Robert Alan Mandley Jr., age 32 of Leonardtown, served warrants for Second-Degree Assault and False Imprisonment by Deputy Fleenor #388.

July 8, 2022: Christopher Glenn James, age 32 of Bushwood, served a warrant for Second-Degree Burglary by Deputy Fleenor #388.

Juvenile Referrals:

June 21, 2022: A 16-year-old male of California was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Burglary, Fourth-Degree Burglary and Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Robert Chase #346.

July 5, 2022: A 15-year-old male of Leonardtown was referred to Juvenile Services for Trespassing on Posted Property by Cpl. Rachael Roszell #296.

July 5, 2022: A 17-year-old male of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy C. Hill #381.

July 6, 2022: A 17-year-old male of California was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Wimberly #357.

July 7, 2022: A 13-year-old male of Mechanicsville was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Hudson #390.

July 7, 2022: A 15-year-old female of Mechanicsville was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property by Deputy Hudson #390.

July 9, 2022: A 14-year-old female of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Hersh #343.

July 9, 2022: A 14-year-old male of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for two counts of Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Wilhelmi #365.