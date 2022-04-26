Warrants Served:

04/20/22- William Russell Hobbs, age 34 of Piney Point- Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

William Russell Hobbs

04/20/22- Scott Andrew Davis, age 41 of California- Escape 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

Scott Andrew Davis

04/20/22- Jamaze Jovan Wood, age 23 of Lusby- Theft by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

Jamaze Jovan Wood

04/20/22- Anthony Lavelle Proctor, age 30 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property and Violate Protective Order by Dep. Marsch# 397.

Anthony Lavelle Proctor

04/20/22- Chaude Amore Leaver, age 30 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

Chaude Amore Leaver

04/21/22- Richard Alvin Nolan III, age 34 of Lusby- Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, Theft, and Violation of Probation by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

Richard Alvin Nolan III

04/22/22- Christina Rebecca Davis, age 41 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Christina Rebecca Davis

04/22/22- William Lamont Barnes, age 39 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hill# 381.

William Lamont Barnes

04/23/22- Anthony Donald Forbes, age 58 of Mechanicsville- Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

Anthony Donald Forbes

04/23/22- James Leroy Carter, age 50 of Virginia- Life Threatening Injury/Vehicle-Boat While Impaired by Dep. Morgan# 384.

James Leroy Carter

04/25/22- Rodta Edward Maddox, age 24 of Lexington Park- Contribute to Condition of a Child and Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

Rodta Edward Maddox

04/25/22- Lavar Taron Sherbert Sr., age 39 of Lexington Park- Sex Offender/Failure to Notify by DFC. Hersh# 343.

Lavar Taron Sherbert Sr.

04/25/22- Lekuarius Clifford Plater, age 40 of Lexington Park- Escape 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Marsch# 397.

Lekuarius Clifford Plater

04/25/22- Lawrence Kevin Bruffy Jr., age 35 of Great Mills- Failure to Appear/Driving While Revoked by Dep. Hudson# 390.

Lawrence Kevin Bruffy Jr.

Juvenile Referrals:

04/19/22- Male age 12 of Mechanicsville- Weapon on School Property by DFC. Alvey# 275.

04/20/22-Male age 12 of California- Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Driving Without a License, Failure to Control Speed to Avoid Accident, and Driving Uninsured Motor Vehicle by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

04/20/22- Male age 13 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

04/21/22- Male age 11 of Lexington Park- Weapon on School Property by Cpl. Carberry# 167.

04/21/22- Female age 12 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. McClure# 299.

04/22/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Disruption of School Activities and Obstruct School Bus Driver by Cpl. McClure# 299.

04/22/22- Male age 12 of Lexington Park- Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

