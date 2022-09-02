Seven new deputies take the oath of office on Friday

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome seven new deputies to the ranks, who took the oath of office on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

The seven graduating deputies are (from left to right): Deputy Joseph Senatore #404; Deputy Ryan Campbell #408; Deputy Christopher Truss #402; Deputy Paul Rodriguez #409; Deputy Myles Chase-Johnson #407; Deputy Darrell Stewart #410 and Deputy Devin Absher #405.

They officially graduate from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50 at a ceremony on Friday evening.

Upon graduation, our new deputies will join the Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Division.

We congratulate and welcome our law enforcement officers!

Sheriff Cameron address the new deputies

Deputy Senatore has his badge pinned on

Deputy Rodriguez signs the oath of office

Sheriff Cameron and new deputies

Sheriff’s Office commanders and new deputies