MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Following her recent conviction, Jennifer Katherine Hurry, 54 of Mechanicsville, was sentenced for 20 animal cruelty charges that stemmed from a 2021 investigation.

On November 30, 2022, On November 30, Jennifer Hurry was sentenced on twenty counts of misdemeanor animal neglect. Hurry was sentenced to 1,800 days in jail – 90 days per count for each of the twenty counts she pled guilty to.

Hurry was convicted and sentenced to 90 days in jail for several counts totaling 540 total days, plus an additional 1260 total days that were all suspended.

Hurry was sentenced to five years of supervised probation, along with a requirement to complete 500 hours of community service. 100 hours must be completed each year at a minimum.

Additionally, she was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution, with a minimum of $5,000 to be paid annually.

The final condition of her sentencing was that she is not allowed to own any additional animals, not counting two dogs and six cats she already owns.

Many may be familiar with Hurry’s case, which notably involved an investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office(SMCSO) that took place at a property on Greenwells Hills Lane in Leonardtown back in 2021.

SMCSO was previously contacted by the St. Mary’s County Animal Control Supervisor over concerns received surrounding animals on the property over the previous years.

After observing poor living conditions for animals on the property and the execution of a search warrant, SMCSO recovered 19 horses, three cows, two goats, and 12 assorted fowls, which had been neglected.

Two deceased horses were located on the property, which hadn’t been buried properly and was contributing to health concerns for the other animals, according to the charging documents.

A necropsy of one of the dead horses revealed its cause of death was likely starvation.

The other animals recovered reportedly had little access to food, clean and adequate shelter, or other needed medical treatments.

Hurry would later confirm that she had been the owner and caretaker of the malnourished and mistreated animals.

Given the number of large agricultural animals to be transported and housed, Days End Farm Horse Rescue was contacted and agreed to facilitate the rescue, which was the largest in St. Mary’s County history.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to include additional details about the jail time Hurry has received, of which only a portion was suspended.