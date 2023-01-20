LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud to announce another successful meet performance by the USAG team.

The team competed January 13-16, 2023, represented by 29 athletes, levels 2 through Xcel Diamond at the Hill’s Maryland Classic hosted by Hill’s Gymnastics in College Park, Maryland.

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed this past weekend, with most gymnasts qualifying for states which will be held this Spring.

Complete scores are posted at: stmaryscountymd.gov/hillsclassic.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Gymnastics, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/gymnastics or call (301) 862-1462.

