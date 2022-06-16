Brian Steven Spicuzza

CALIFORNIA, Md. – In March of 2022, Brian Steven Spicuzza, age 46 of California, Md., was arrested and charged with several counts of sexual abuse involving minors. He was also recently arrested and charged for possessing child pornography.

The initial charges included rape second degree, two counts of attempted rape, three counts of sex abuse minor, three counts of sex offense third degree, three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, displaying obscene material to a minor, and three counts of contributing to the condition of a child.

On June 8, 2022, a warrant was served for a second arrest of Spicuzza for nine counts of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Spicuzza could face up to 45 years in prison based on the child pornography charges alone.

Spicuzza has been held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status since his initial arrest.

A status hearing for both cases is scheduled at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court on June 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Both trials are scheduled to begin on September 20.

This is an ongoing case, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

