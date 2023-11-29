St. Mary’s Ryken ALICE Awareness Club To Provide First-Ever Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

Members of the ALICE Awareness Club (Credit: Emilie Garrabrant)

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s Ryken High School ALICE Awareness Club is to host a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program to help the nearby St. Mary’s community file their tax returns.

The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Site (VITA) program has been providing community service to millions since 1969, helping low to moderate-income taxpayers (<64,000) prepare their tax returns for free.

The ALICE Awareness Club- (Asset, Limited, Income Restrained, but Employed) is a group of 20 students from St. Mary’s Ryken High School whose main mission is to help provide assistance to those in the community who may be less fortunate.

“This program is not well-known, but I do believe it is vital to the community. During an economic crisis, where much is uncertain, a tax refund can be lifesaving for a family living in the ALICE threshold,” President of the ALICE Awareness Club, Emilie Garrabrant, told The BayNet.

The site at St. Mary’s Ryken will run from February 1st to February 27th and will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday of each week from 5-7 P.M. To book an appointment, call 240-994-2802 from 3-8 P.M. to select available times.

