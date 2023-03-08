St. Mary's Ryken Students Receive Awards For Participation In St. Mary's County's History Day

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s Ryken students participated in St. Mary’s County’s History Day and received several individual and group awards.

History Day, an Annual National event, engages students in historical research and discussion around an annual theme. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, and Ideas.”

Regarding the recent event, Mr. Leif Liberg, SMR history teacher shared, “We had an excellent showing at the St. Mary’s County History Day competition. SMR was well represented, the judges had lots of compliments for our Knights, and our students took home a number of awards.”

State-level competition is at University of Maryland Baltimore County on May 6.

-1st Place Individual Documentary – Patrick Surfus, Empowerment of Women During WWII

-1st Place Website – Ryan Betz, Nuremberg Trials and Their Lasting Impact on International Law

-1st Place Paper – Dillon Peed, The Industrial Revolution

-1st Place Individual Exhibit – Maura Schmeiser, The Wright Brothers

-St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society Best Use of Primary Sources – Patrick Surfus, Empowerment of Women During WWII

-STEM / STEAM & History Award – Marissa VanMeter, Yemi Ojomo, James Morton, & Lyndon Porter, Penicillin

-Historic Sotterley Award for Equality & Equity – Nasir Ntewo, Jasemine Edison, & Sydney Johnson, Reconstruction Era Civil Rights