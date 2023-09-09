LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Friday, September 8th, 2023, the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics took place at the Lexington Park Passive Park. The 5K race to raise funds for the Special Olympics began at 9:30 a.m., where approximately 50 people, including law enforcement, ran or walked for the cause.

Every year, the department sells t-shirts and hats to raise money for the Olympic games; this year, it has sold approximately 350 in total merchandise. Everyone who participated in the event wore the t-shirts and/or hats to show unity and what it means to the community.

Jeff Hagen, the Area Director for the Special Olympics, was there to support the runners. He was excited to say, “It’s great. This fundraiser occurs in every county, every year in Maryland, and I’ve been a part of this since 2019.” When asked why he got involved, he responded, “My son. We tried getting him into t-ball as a young kid, but the parents were loud and competitive. I thought, ‘Hey, this is supposed to be fun!’. So, I told my son (Jeffery Jr.) to pick a sport, learn it and go for it. Most of all, have fun. If you want the medal (for the Special Olympics), that’s up to you. My son said, ‘Okay, Coach!’ because at the time, I was a coach as well.”

Hagen also wanted to add this statement, “My wife, Shirl, used to be a bus driver for the county, and anytime I need to borrow a bus from somebody, I have my own built-in driver! She’s maintaining her license for that reason. She has been very supportive, and I couldn’t do any of this without her.”

As everyone crossed the finish line, they were greeted with water bottles, words of gratitude and food trucks for treats and refreshments. It was about 92 degrees, but the participants fought through sweat and heat until the end.

Sheriff Steve Hall and Lt Sheena Tirpak helped put on and engage in the event itself. Lt. Tirpak was excited to share that, “This is a yearly campaign where law enforcement partners with the Special Olympics and the largest portion of money we raise is from the t-shirt and hat sales. We would like to urge people to get involved; it begins in March when we start selling merchandise all the way until around September when the race takes place. Reach out to your local law enforcement agency to see how you can be a part of this fundraiser.”

Sheriff Hall had some final, touching words about the cause, “I just think that this is another example of people, partnerships, and collaborations coming together. It really symbolizes that torch, keeping that torch blazing, fueled by the care of the community and inspiration of the athletes that take part in it.”

The torch is alive and well in the fine county of St. Mary’s, where, for the duration of the day, the local Panda Express donated 20 percent of their proceeds to the cause as well.

