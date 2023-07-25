St. Mary’s Summerstock Theater Keeps It Rockin’ With Their Newest Production Of School Of Rock The Musical

Photos provided by Summerstock Theater.

GREAT MILLS, Md. – As of last weekend, Summerstock Theater in St. Mary’s has returned for their 41st summer of children’s theatre with their newest production of School of Rock the Musical. Due to the financial backing of the St. Mary’s Art Council and other generous donors, the company has been able to provide free musical theatre opportunities to those under the age of 21 in Southern Maryland each summer since 1971. Their inaugural production in 1971 was Gypsy, and they have since produced quite the variety of shows. While last year’s show selection brought us the biblically inclined Children of Eden, this year’s has brought forth a production that aims to exuberantly bring the audience to their feet as they “stick it to the man.”

Based on the 2003 Jack Black helmed comedy film of the same name, School of Rock the Musical’s book is penned by Julian Fellowes and contains a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater. When it opened on Broadway in 2015, it was well received by both audiences and critics alike, going on to earn four Tony Award nominations that year. When the legend that is Jack Black came to see the show, he told the cast and crew, “You made me laugh. You made me cry. You made me rock.”

The show tells the story of down-and-out rock musician Dewey Finn who has just been kicked out of his own band because of his notorious showboating during gigs. In an effort to earn some much needed money, on a whim he decides to impersonate his friend who is a substitute teacher (or “temp” in his words) and accepts a position at a prestigious private elementary school. Once there, he makes it his mission to teach his young students how to rock and stick it to the man, with the goal of winning the Battle of the Bands.

The director of this year’s show, P. Wade Thompson graciously agreed to sit down for an interview with me. The following has been edited for clarity.

What made you choose this particular show for this year’s Summerstock?

I saw the show on tour in Baltimore and then on Broadway, both times in 2018. At intermission when I saw it in Baltimore, I commented that it was definitely a future Sunmerstock production. The stars aligned and it finally felt like the right time to fulfill that. It is such a fun and uplifting show! Both times I saw it in 2018, I left the theatre with my spirit soaring and rocking!

While this show is very much an ensemble piece, the lead actor who plays Dewey Finn is the proverbial glue that holds everything together. What went into the process of casting him? What made you cast Cam Hoffert?

As I reminded Cam at some point during rehearsals, he filled me with confidence when I saw him play Aladdin in middle school. His prop satchel and mic cord got tangled up on stage and he dealt with it like a pro. I’ve worked with him on a few shows now. As soon he learned last summer that we were doing School of Rock, he started practicing his guitar more to nail the part.

What has been the best part of the rehearsal process? What has been the most challenging part?

The best part of Summerstock is always the thrill of putting on, if I may say so, excellent productions with incredibly talented local kids! The fact that five of these young people are rocking out on their instruments while they’re onstage kicks it up several notches. The challenging part? Did I mention that I have five young people playing instruments while acting, singing, and dancing? But seriously, this is my 13th Summerstock show (tenth in a row, plus three in the ’90s). I don’t consider myself superstitious, but the “unlucky thirteen” kind of feels right. It’s been a crazy summer! We have twenty four kids between the ages of 10 and 14, plus that many aged 15 to 22. I’ve never directed a show with that many younger performers. Talented as they are, they can be a handful!

Which scene(s) is your favorite of this production? What in particular earns it that status?

Definitely the closing scene with the Battle of the Bands. It just brings everything together and these kids will have the audience on their feet.

This show typically contains minor innuendo and cursing. Has Summerstock’s version altered any of the more mature content? If so, what?

Concord Theatricals (the rights holder) gave us permission to change most of the offensive language. Dewey, the lead character, is NOT a trained teacher and has no idea of what’s appropriate to say to young children and what’s not. To be true to the character, we kept most of the awkward things he says to the kids. Concord actually gave me permission to remove one “bad” word, but in the context of the script, it makes no sense without it. I don’t use that word myself, and it’s definitely the first time I’ve instructed someone to use it.

What advice would you offer to aspiring young actors in the area who hope to be in a future Summerstock production?

The best advice is to get involved in their school drama and music programs, take lessons or join classes, and come and try out! I’m always thrilled at the incredible talent we have in Southern Maryland and we’re always looking for more!

School of Rock the Musical will be playing at Great Mills High School at 21130 Great Mills Road Great Mills, MD 20634 through Sunday, July 30th, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit their website here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

